Who are the marketers of Bolsonaro, Lula, Moro, Ciro and Doria – Politics

The beginning of the electoral year has accelerated the formation of the presidential campaign teams, even before the official validation of the candidacies. In practice, especially on social networks, the race has already started, just last year, and is becoming professional.

as showed the Estadãothe parties are already preparing to use the resumption of party propaganda on radio and TVfrom March until the end of the first semester, to present their main names in the dispute, even at the risk of punishment for any anticipated campaign.

Thus, the assembly of teams progresses. Just this week, PT’s pre-candidates, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaand from Podemos, the former judge Sérgio Moro, formalized the choice of their marketers. Check out the teams gathered so far and the main negotiations underway in the president’s campaigns Jair Bolsonaro (EN), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and João Doria (PSDB), in addition to Lula and Moro:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)

The political marketing of ex-president Lula will be in charge of Augusto Fonseca, from MPB Strategy & Creation. Fonseca was chosen by Lula, by the pre-campaign communications coordinator, Franklin Martins, and by PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann. He worked with Duda Mendonça in the PT’s victorious campaign in 2002. He has already worked in the presidential campaigns of Aécio Neves (PSDB), in 2014, and of Ciro Gomes (PDT) in 2018.

For the 2022 elections, the PT decided not to invest in the figure of a “supermarketer”, as was done in the party’s presidential campaigns from 2002 to 2014, when it had Duda and João Santana. For this new campaign, Fonseca will work alongside Franklin Martinswho is a journalist and former minister of the Social Communication Secretariat (Lula government, between 2007 and 2010), who will continue as the former president’s general coordinator of communication.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

President Bolsonaro has not yet hit the hammer on the leadership of his marketing team for the 2022 elections, but it is certain that the councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ) will continue as top social media strategist. The son “zero two” is attributed to the president’s victorious media campaign in 2018.

Under the influence of the political wing of the government, however, Bolsonaro evaluates and talks with marketers suggested by ministers and by Valdemar Costa Neto, leader of the PL. One of those quoted to subscribe to the president’s programs is the publicist Duda Limaconnected to Costa Neto.

Sérgio Moro (We can)

Podemos’s pre-candidate for the presidency, Sérgio Moro, chose the Argentine publicist Pablo Nobel to lead the marketing team for your campaign. The advertiser is member of the AM4 agency teamwho worked for Bolsonaro in 2018.

From 2003 to 2017, Pablo Nobel worked at OpenFilms, which produced videos for the government of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and for the presidential campaigns of Aécio Neves (PSDB) and Geraldo Alckmin (non-party). The production company also worked on Daniel Scioli’s campaign for president of Argentina in 2015.

Ciro Gomes (PDT)

The PDT pre-candidate closed with the publicist João Santanawho took over with the objective of translating the “economês” of ex-minister Ciro Gomes and present him as someone with firm, but not temperamental, positions.

Santana is known in the business for having helped elect former presidents Lula and Dilma and also for having been arrested in Operation Car Wash.

João Doria (PSDB)

The mayor of Jundiaí, Luiz Fernando Machado, was chosen by Doria to coordinate the campaign’s communication. Young leader of the party, Machado was re-elected with almost 70% of the votes in 2020.

Active in social networks and with a more conservative profileMachado got close to Doria during the toucan primaries and, this year, he became part of the governor’s electoral nucleus and frequented the Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

Alongside Machado, the São Paulo governor’s team also has two experienced marketers, Chico Mendez and Guillermo Raffowho ran the Henrique Meirelles campaign in 2018, and with the digital media specialist Daniel Bragaresponsible for valuing memes and a more informal and ironic language, such as the fact that Doria cites the nickname of “tight pants”, used by bolsonaristas.