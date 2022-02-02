WHO director highlights the only way to end the pandemic

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this Tuesday, 1st, that it is too early for countries to declare victory over the covid-19 pandemic or give up attempts to stop transmission. .











“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that, because of vaccines and because of the high transmissibility and lower severity of Omicron, prevention of transmission is no longer possible and is no longer necessary,” Tedros said.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said, emphasizing that “more transmission of Covid-19 means more deaths”, he added, who said that the virus is dangerous and continues to evolve “before our eyes”.

Vaccination is crucial

The WHO director highlighted that ending a pandemic is a matter of choice for world authorities. For this, according to him, it is essential to vaccinate 70% of the world’s populations by mid-2022.

“We are all tired. The world can’t take it anymore and we need to end this pandemic. We have the means to do that,” said the WHO chief.

He emphasized that since Omicron was first detected in southern Africa 10 weeks ago, nearly 90 million cases have been reported to the WHO – more than in the whole of 2020.

And while the new variant has caused less severe cases, he stressed that “we are now starting to see a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world.”

“We are not asking any country to return to so-called lockdown, we are asking all countries to protect their people using every tool in the toolkit, not just vaccines,” Tedros said, highlighting the importance of continuing to track variants that continue to emerge. like the Ômicron underline, BA.2.

“This virus will continue to evolve, which is why we urge countries to continue testing, surveillance and sequencing,” he said.

