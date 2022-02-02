Why Sex Can Cause Sudden Death in Young Men and Women | Love and sex

reproduction The causes also affect people under the age of 50.

SAO PAULO — An active sex life is associated with a healthy lifestyle. Overall, sex has many physical and psychological benefits, including lowering high blood pressure, improving the immune system, and helping you sleep better. The act releases oxytocin, a substance known as the love hormone, which is important in building trust and bonding between people. But there is a dark side: it is possible to die during or shortly after sex, even if you are a young person.

According to information from the specialized website The Conversation, the incidence of this, fortunately, is extremely low and represents 0.6% of all sudden death cases. In most cases, death associated with sexual activity is caused by physical exertion, prescription drugs (such as those to treat erectile dysfunction), or illegal drugs such as cocaine — or both.

The risk increases as people age. A study done in Germany that looked at 32,000 sudden deaths over a 33-year period found that 0.2% of cases occurred during sexual activity. In general, the victims were men, with an average age of 59 years and the most frequent cause was a heart attack. Studies on sudden cardiac death and sexual activity from the US, France and South Korea show similar findings.

Young people are also at risk

However, a recent study, published in the journal JAMA Cardiology, showed that this phenomenon is not just limited to middle-aged men. Researchers at the University of London investigated sudden cardiac death in 6,847 cases referred to St George’s Cardiac Pathology Center between January 1994 and August 2020.

Of these, 0.2% occurred during or within an hour of sexual activity. The median age of victims was 38 years and 35% of cases occurred in women, which is higher than in previous studies.

Another interesting fact: these deaths were not usually caused by heart attacks, as seen in older men. In half of the cases (53%), the heart was structurally normal, but a sudden abnormal heart rhythm called sudden arrhythmic death syndrome or SADS was the cause of death.

Aortic dissection appeared as the second leading cause, accounting for 12% of deaths. The problem occurs when the layers in the wall of the large artery of the heart that supplies blood around the body break down and blood flows between the layers, causing it to swell and burst.

The remaining cases were due to structural abnormalities such as cardiomyopathy (a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body) or a rare group of genetic conditions known as channelopathies.

Despite the results, David C Gaze, Senior Professor of Chemical Pathology at the University of Westminster, points out in an article published in The Conversation that the low incidence of death in these studies suggests that the risk of sudden death during sex is very low, even in people with existing heart problems. He also recommends that young adults who have been diagnosed with these conditions seek advice from a cardiologist about the risk associated with sexual activity.