With Lula, PT wants to bet again on ‘consumption boom’

As we reported earlier, there is an effort around squidwhich leads all polls of voting intentions, so that the PT does not embark on a climate of having already won, eight months before the elections this year.

But there are PT members, of course, who are already quite excited about the chances of returning to power. A party leader, with access to Lula, told the the antagonistin private, that the ex-convict has said that, if he emerges victorious from the polls, he intends to recover the era of “consumption boom”.

After Lula’s pre-candidacy is made official, scheduled for March, the intention is to intensify that familiar message that, in his government, Brazilians had “meat on the table and full car tank”. The assessment is that, as before, “there is a very repressed demand for consumption” in Brazil. Due to this reading, the PT source said that he was “logical” that the party would boost some income distribution program, taking a ride on Auxílio Brasil, which, in turn, is a continuation of Bolsa Família.

The PT leadership also stated that they agreed that, if elected, Lula could resume the Planalto with “some sense of revenge” — he had convictions for corruption and money laundering, within the scope of Lava Jato, overturned, but he was not acquitted. “Yes, it is possible [reassumir com vingança]but he will act with a ‘slap of the glove’, not with ‘blood in his eyes’, and that will pass through the conduct of the economy”amended.

Almost 20 years ago, in 2003, Lula did not start his first year of government betting on “consumption boom”which would only materialize two, three years later. “He had a tough and tight fiscal policy at first. The investment rate has gone up. Only then came the consumption part.”recalled the economist Roberto Ellery Junior.

“It was another moment. The next president will have a bad situation, without the economic base that Lula had and initially maintained in 2003. There is not that same commodity boom. After Jair Bolsonaro, there is no reference to fiscal policy. The spending ceiling is over, despite what government officials say. And the fiscal improvement that there is is very much on top of inflation”added Ellery. “If Lula takes over with a stimulus footprint, therefore, we could become an Argentina, with even greater inflation and tremendous confusion in public accounts”.

From a political point of view, the PT considers the strategy of remembering that “Father Lula” who, in speeches on radio and TV, asked Brazilians to consume, without taking into account the subsequent scenario of indebtedness and high default rates. “Consumption boom is not sustainable. What makes an economy grow is to produce more. Consumption generates bubble”, mused Ellery. Lula and the PT know this.

The Economist Paulo Rabello de Castrowho headed the IBGE and BNDES in the Temer government, after the overthrow of Dilma Rousseff, a PT product, agrees that the sustainable growth of an economy is linked to savings and investment, not to “chicken flights” stimulated by unbridled consumption. But he told the antagonist that spouting credit on the market and thus stimulating family spending tends to be an easy economic policy adopted by anyone who wins the elections next October.

“In the case of Lula, it would be more of the same. But there is an almost general feeling that rock bottom has passed. Therefore, the president who takes over in 2023 will most likely have a scenario of continuous improvement in the economy. anyone will do it [apostar no crédito e, consequentemente, no consumo]. This will be the basics. Ciro Gomes will want to do that. João Doria will want to do that. Banks will love it”, commented Rabello de Castro. He also said that the expected improvement in the economy from 2023 onwards will be “heralded by the next president as a major victory, but this scenario is almost assured”. “Trying to be better than Bolsonaro is taking lollipops from children”provoked.

Carlos Eduardo de Freitasformer director of the Central Bank, told this website that he would not advise the next president to start his term betting on the “consumption boom”. “I would advise not to open with the sails in the wind like that. It seems a little premature to me. It would be to go to the pot very thirsty”said the economist.

For Freitas, before thinking about the credit-consumption combination, it will be necessary to resolve fiscal distrust and remove the weaknesses of the exchange rate situation. The economist understands the spending ceiling law as an important provisional measure, but argues that it will be necessary to invest in structural primary results. “The next president would be more relaxed, in the economic field, if, first, he consolidated credibility. Gradually, he could boost consumption. Lula himself, in his first term, was only able to invest in this [no consumo] after a lot of planting”he said.

Recently, Lula chose Guido Mantega as an economic spokesperson in a series of articles published in Folha. At the time, the longest-lived Minister of Finance in the history of Brazil distorted facts and simply ignored the era Dilma Rousseffwhen the Brazilian economy suffered the consequences of the “bonanza” lulista. If the PT intends to revive the “consumption boom”, it is not difficult to suppose that Lula and his gang also want to invest, again, for example, in the model of cronyism marked by abuse of the use of credit and state-owned companies to transfer income to friendly businessmen. It would be as if we had taken a little walk and, in the end, ended up in a place we already knew. As Diogo Mainardi wrote in his column in the most recent edition of crusoe, “Brazil is dead”.

