Tiago Abravanel and his mother, Cintia Abravanel

Tiago Abravanel became one of the most talked about topics this Tuesday (1) when revealing the distant relationship he has with his grandfather, Silvio Santos, in a conversation with Rodrigo and lais on “BBB 22”. To the surprise of Brazilians, the actor said that the presenter does not even go to his birthdays.

“My relationship with my grandfather’s side of the family practically doesn’t exist, contrary to what people think. I learned to deal with it in a lighter way, but I’ve already hurt myself a lot. It hurt me too much to know that we were celebrating Christmas, me, my mother, my sisters and my nephews, and the rest of the family were all together and we weren’t”, declared Tiago.

On social media, the actor’s mother, Cintia Abravanelfruit of the first marriage of Dono do Baú, with Maria Aparecida, supported the child. “I’m with you until the end,” she declared, sharing photos with Tiago and her other two daughters.

Revelations of James

Tiago Abravanel made a long outburst on “BBB 22″ about his family from his grandfather, Silvio Santos. The fact that I was born into a well-known family, I had to learn to deal with it since I was little. Can you imagine me in high school? I kept seeing the students’ parents waiting to see if Silvio Santos would be at the party. Other than my one year birthday, he’s never been to my birthday party. […] I can’t charge something that doesn’t exist, I can’t charge feelings if there was no relationship, I can’t beg to be loved if I didn’t build that love”, he reflected.

Without giving details about what motivated the family disagreement, Tiago said that his mother still suffers from the situation. “She suffers a lot, a lot. […] Me too, but I’ve learned to deal with it. It hurt for 33 years and now I’m 34. Even though I have the peace of mind to expose this, it’s because I’ve already lived a process of not wanting to hide in this place anymore. As much as people idealize, for me the cover of the magazine, the margarine family, is not real. And that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt. It hurts me to hear that a cousin of mine was born through Instagram or a magazine, and not through a phone call. And it wasn’t for lack of trying. I was always available to talk.”