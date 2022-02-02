Wolverine voice actor Isaac Bardavid dies at 90

Voice actor Isaac Bardavid, known for voicing classic characters such as Wolverine and Skeletor, died today at the age of 90. The information was confirmed by his family.

Best known for work as Marvel hero and He-Man villain Isaac bardavid was also the Brazilian voice of characters like the dreaded Freddy Kruegerfrom “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, Tigger, from “Teddy Bear pooh“, and King Harold, from “Shrek“.

The voice actor even got to know actor Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the movie, being revered by the Australian.

Isaac had been hospitalized in serious condition for the past few days to treat complications related to pulmonary emphysema. In a message on the official profile of the voice actor, the son João said goodbye to his father.

“90 years, 11 months and 19 days. If I know the old man, he would say like this: Take care of life, my son! It is with this sentence that I write that our dear actor, voice actor, writer, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend today left for the spiritual plane”, says the caption of the image.

According to the family, a new book by Isaac is due to be finished this February. “It’s sad to know that he didn’t see his second book ready”, lamented the son, who also said that his father questioned “why he was still alive” after so many of his friends died in 2021.

Last week, Isaac’s official profile on Instagram reported that “the disease was insisting on keeping his oxygenation very low, even using the devices he already has at home”. Because of him, he had to be hospitalized.

The latest medical update was released two days ago. Despite the slight improvement at the time, the case remained serious, informed the voice actor’s family.

“Nothing to say but ‘thanks for everything’!” he wrote the also voice actor Garcia Jr., famous for working on “O Rei Leão”, “007” and being the main voice of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in Brazilian translations.

In addition to being a voice actor, Isaac was an actor and worked in soap operas such as “Escrava Isaura” (1976) and “O Cravo e a Rosa” (2000). His last work at Globo was in the series “Carcereiros” (2021), when he lived Álvaro.