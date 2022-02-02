Woman throws 3-year-old daughter into bear cage

Moment when 3-year-old girl is thrown by her mother into the bear’s enclosure (YouTube/the Factor)

A woman threw her 3-year-old daughter into a grizzly bear’s enclosure at a zoo in Tashkent, uzbekistan.

Closed-circuit footage shows horrified visitors watching the mother, who was holding her daughter near the bars, throw it in the bear’s enclosure.

The bear, named Zuzu, came close and sniffed at the child after he was thrown into the enclosure in Tashkent, witnesses said.

However, officials managed to divert the animal to a closed part of the cage and rescue the girl.

The mother, who appears to be watching the employees’ movements, has been detained and is facing prosecution for attempted murder, reports in Tashkent say. She could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The girl is currently receiving treatment at the hospital because he suffered a head injury and cuts from the fall.

“The reason why the mother threw her daughter into the bear’s enclosure was unclear,” a zoo spokeswoman said.

“Staff and visitors were trying to stop her from throwing the child, but to no avail.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_ylgEqgAm0

Fonte: Daily Mail

