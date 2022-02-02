World records highest daily number of deaths from Covid in almost 9 months | World

The world recorded 14.3 thousand deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday (1st), the highest number of deaths in a single day since May 7, 2021, according to data from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
On the occasion, the India was devastated by delta variant of the new coronavirus and the Brazil still suffered from the gamma (also known as P.1). Now, almost nine months later, the world is feeling the effects of the proliferation of omicron variantwhich is much more transmissible.
The number of new cases is already starting to indicate a trajectory, but deaths continue to grow in almost all countries.. The average number of new infections is in 3.13 million per day, a drop of almost 9% from the record 3.43 million registered on January 24th.
The 10 countries with the most deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours are:
- United States: 3,622
- India: 1,733
- United Kingdom: 1,123
- Mexico: 829
- Brazil: 767
- Russia: 649
- Italy: 427
- Spain: 408
- France: 368
- Peru: 329
A girl receives a vaccine against Covid-19 in the northern Chinese city of Handan, on Oct 27, 2021 — Photo: AFP
Despite the increase in the number of deaths, the current level (14.3 thousand) is still below the record of victims of the pandemic, recorded on January 20, 2021 (18 thousand).
The record has been reached at the height of the beta variant in United States and on Europeduring the winter in the northern hemisphere, when vaccination against Covid-19 was still in its infancy in the world.
With the advancement of immunization, the number of victims of the pandemic has not grown in the same proportion as the explosion in the number of infected. (see table below).
The current average of new cases with the omicron variant (3.13 million per day) is more than triple the peak of the previous wave, caused by delta (827 thousand).
At the time, the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day was on April 29 (15.9 thousand), higher than the current level.
Vaccination x variants
|stage of the pandemic
|variants
|Date
|cases
|deaths
|Vaccination (% of population)
|1st wave
|–
|Apr.2020
|119 thousand
|8.5 thousand
|0%
|2nd wave
|beta and alpha
|jan.2021
|892 thousand
|18 thousand
|0.07%
|3rd wave
|delta and gamma
|Apr.2021
|905 thousand
|15.9 thousand
|3.45%
|4th wave
|omicron
|jan.2022
|4.2 million
|14.3 thousand
|52.84%