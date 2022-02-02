World records highest daily number of deaths from Covid in almost 9 months | World

The world recorded 14.3 thousand deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday (1st), the highest number of deaths in a single day since May 7, 2021, according to data from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

On the occasion, the India was devastated by delta variant of the new coronavirus and the Brazil still suffered from the gamma (also known as P.1). Now, almost nine months later, the world is feeling the effects of the proliferation of omicron variantwhich is much more transmissible.

The number of new cases is already starting to indicate a trajectory, but deaths continue to grow in almost all countries.. The average number of new infections is in 3.13 million per day, a drop of almost 9% from the record 3.43 million registered on January 24th.

The 10 countries with the most deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours are:

  1. United States: 3,622
  2. India: 1,733
  3. United Kingdom: 1,123
  4. Mexico: 829
  5. Brazil: 767
  6. Russia: 649
  7. Italy: 427
  8. Spain: 408
  9. France: 368
  10. Peru: 329

A girl receives a vaccine against Covid-19 in the northern Chinese city of Handan, on Oct 27, 2021 — Photo: AFP

Despite the increase in the number of deaths, the current level (14.3 thousand) is still below the record of victims of the pandemic, recorded on January 20, 2021 (18 thousand).

The record has been reached at the height of the beta variant in United States and on Europeduring the winter in the northern hemisphere, when vaccination against Covid-19 was still in its infancy in the world.

With the advancement of immunization, the number of victims of the pandemic has not grown in the same proportion as the explosion in the number of infected. (see table below).

The current average of new cases with the omicron variant (3.13 million per day) is more than triple the peak of the previous wave, caused by delta (827 thousand).

At the time, the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day was on April 29 (15.9 thousand), higher than the current level.

Vaccination x variants

stage of the pandemicvariantsDatecasesdeathsVaccination (% of population)
1st waveApr.2020119 thousand8.5 thousand0%
2nd wavebeta and alphajan.2021892 thousand18 thousand0.07%
3rd wavedelta and gammaApr.2021905 thousand15.9 thousand3.45%
4th waveomicronjan.20224.2 million14.3 thousand52.84%

VIDEOS: the latest international news

