Xbox Game Pass reveals the first batch of games for February 2022

As the rumors have shown, we already have the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games for the month of February, and we’re off to a good start, after all we have a big surprise coming from Remedy, the long-awaited CrossfireX exclusive.

Microsoft has confirmed the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early February 2022. We will see all the details in the official information that in practice confirms the rumors and leaks that have recently circulated on the network.

Here is the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early February 2022:

contrast (cloud and console) – February 3

(cloud and console) – February 3 dreamscaper (cloud, console and PC) – February 3

(cloud, console and PC) – February 3 Telling Lies (cloud, console and PC) – February 3

(cloud, console and PC) – February 3 besiege [Game Preview] (cloud, console and PC) – February 10

[Game Preview] (cloud, console and PC) – February 10 CrossfireX (console) – February 10

(console) – February 10 Edge of Eternity (cloud, console and PC) – February 10

(cloud, console and PC) – February 10 Skul: The Hero Slayer (cloud, console and PC) – February 10

(cloud, console and PC) – February 10 The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 10

(Cloud, Console and PC) – February 10 Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (cloud, console and PC) – February 14

(cloud, console and PC) – February 14 hell (cloud, console and PC) – February 14

Below is the official announcement:

Coming soon to @XboxGamePass: Contrast, CrossfireX, Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, and more! Details here: https://t.co/wwNundmRY1 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) February 1, 2022

The February 2022 Xbox Game Pass Free Games includes games of various genres. We find narrative adventures, platforms, action games and much more. Among the most important names, we find, for example, CrossfireX, which will include the first single player campaign, Operation: Catalyst, developed by Remedy Entertainment (Control, Alan Wake).

We also notice that Ark Ultimate Survivor Edition it’s a new version of the game never introduced on Xbox Game Pass: it’s not essentially a “dual” service. Also don’t forget to check it out contrast which is owned by Compulsion Games, before being acquired by Xbox Game Studios.

Tell us, What do you think of the Xbox Game Pass free games offer in early February 2022?

Source