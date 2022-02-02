XP Card now offers up to 4 free accesses per year to VIP Lounges

As of today (01), XP Card customers will have free access to the VIP Lounges available in the Visa Airport Companion program through the app that includes more than 1,000 VIP Lounges in 450 airports in 140 countries, in addition to discounts at restaurants , shops and services. Highlights include access to Sala Plaza Premium Lounge at GRU Airport – São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, and at Galeão International Airport (GIG), in Rio de Janeiro.

Customers of the XP Visa Infinite Card (with investments from R$50 thousand) are entitled to 4 free accesses per year. XP Visa Infinite Category ONE holders (with investments between R$5,000 and R$49,900) have 2 free accesses per year. Accesses are entitled to a companion and are valid until December 2022, renewable annually. Additional cards also have the same right.

“We started offering our customers free access to VIP Lounges as a permanent benefit. There is no card on the market that offers free access to 2 VIP Lounges for those with BRL 5,000 invested. The initiative is a step forward in our strategy of democratizing a top-of-the-line product with total transparency for the customer, without the usual market counterparts, any asterisks or pranks”, says Ciro Moreira, Head of Cards at XP Inc.

The XP Visa Infinite Card is exempt from annual fees and features Investback, which allows a 1% return on all purchases and up to 12% for purchases within the XP app.

The accumulated amount goes directly to the Investback Fund, and can be reinvested according to the client’s profile or even redeemed. It is accepted in the main digital wallets (Apple Pay, Google Play and Samsung Pay) and gives the right to issue up to six additional cards at no cost. Through the app, customers can track their expenses, receive service, and access Shopping XP, which has more than 40 partner brands on its platform.

