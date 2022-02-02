Young man asks for $50,000 to delete profile that tracks Elon Musk’s jet – News

A 19-year-old asked Elon Musk for $50,000 to delete a Twitter account that tracks the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX’s private jet. Posts are made automatically by a bot — a computer program that performs pre-programmed actions over and over again — that tracks the entrepreneur’s aerial movements.

At first, Musk offered the boy, identified as Jack Sweeney, 5,000 dollars, about R$ 26,000, to close the @ElonJet account on the social network. Sweeney, however, declined, claiming the payment was not enough to replace the satisfaction he got from creating the profile. As of Tuesday afternoon (1st), the account had more than 277,000 followers.

The young man shared a direct message from Musk in which the billionaire asks: “Can you remove this? It’s a security risk.” He then makes the offer: “How about $5,000 for this account and help make it harder for crazy people to track me down?”

The young man then replies, “Any chance to go up to $50,000? It would be great support in college and possibly allow me to buy a car, maybe even a Model 3.” The businessman refuses the proposal and says that he does not think it is right to pay for the closing of the account.

Sweeney said he went public with the exchange of messages to try to reopen negotiations with Musk — or to get an IPO increase or even to get an internship. To the news website Business Insider, he described himself as a fan of the billionaire. He currently has a part-time job with a company called UberJets, which tracks charter flights and lets its customers identify cheap seats.

* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Pablo Marques