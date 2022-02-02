Young man who turned down Elon Musk’s proposal gets a new job offer

In addition to tracking Elon Musk flights, Sweeney also tracks Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos flights. (Photo by Patrick Pleul – Pool/Getty Images)

Jack Sweeney gained notoriety after not accepting an offer of money from Musk;

Stratos Jet Charters offered the young man a job, who still doesn’t know if he will accept it;

Last week, Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old college student, received a rather unusual proposal. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, offered him R$27,000 to deactivate one of his Twitter accounts.

The account, in particular, was @ElonJet, which updates in real time when Musk’s private jet takes off and lands in US territory.

To do that, Sweeney had to create a bot, or computer program, that would query the country’s public aviation data and post it on Twitter whenever an update on the Tesla CEO’s jet appeared.

The billionaire was not happy about this, fearing for his safety.

“I don’t love the idea of ​​being shot by a freak,” Musk said in the conversation he had with Sweeney when he proposed. The student, however, made a counter proposal of R$ 270 thousand to help with college expenses.

Now, it seems, Sweeney is being hunted by companies that want to hire him. The college student, who studies computing, was contacted by the company Stratos Jet Charters, an Orlando-based private flight company.

Stratos CEO Joel Thomas said Sweeney’s expertise can help the company on time on a variety of occasions, from predicting flight times more accurately to conducting more efficient supplier inquiries.

For Thomas, the student showed creativity with his flight tracking tool.

In addition to Elon Musk, the university also tracks other figures in the world of technology, such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, on other Twitter accounts.

To the American publication The Post, the young man said he did not know if he would accept the offer. For now, he still works part-time as an app developer for Uberjets, another charter company.