Zero Interest in Advance in Economic Development goes into operation this Tuesday, the 1st

FIX: Badesul’s Whatsapp number (in the list below) has been fixed at 2:25 pm

This Tuesday (1/2), the operation of the Juro Zero RS program begins. Carried out by the Secretariat for Economic Development (Sedec) in partnership with development banks and partner institutions, Advance in Economic Development allows loans to individual micro-entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises and small businesses with interest subsidized by the State.

To make the program viable, the State government contributed R$ 100 million to pay interest on operations at the Regional Development Bank of the Far South (BRDE), Badesul Desenvolvimento SA – Development Agency and affiliated cooperatives, which will inject up to R$ 600 million into the state’s economy through 23,000 operations.

Credit limits will be up to BRL 10,000 for MEI; R$30,000 for microenterprises, and R$100,000 for small businesses. All of them will have a grace period of three months and the term for amortization of the individual microentrepreneur is 12 months, while the other two will have 33 months to pay off the financing.









“We managed to negotiate a great deal with financial institutions and these R$100 million in interest will certainly exceed the R$600 million in loans. This is yet another tool that the state government has planned with the small entrepreneur in mind, who will use this money to make the economy of Rio Grande do Sul grow”, said Secretary of Economic Development, Edson Brum.

To join the loan program with interest subsidized by the state government with Badesul, companies must apply for financing through the website www.badesul.com.br or in person at the Sicredi branches. Through BRDE, interested parties may apply through the cooperatives linked to the Cresol, Sicredi, Sicoob and Unicred systems.

In addition to the possibility of accessing credit, entrepreneurs who join the Juro Zero program will also have the opportunity to receive consultancy and training from Sebrae. The institution will offer follow-up to projects with content and strategic information for the conscious taking of credit, with the objective of reducing default risks and increasing the financial sustainability of the business, in addition to investing R$ 10 million to provide guarantees through the Credit Guarantee Association. , RS Guarantee.

Contacts of the associated banks and cooperatives:

badesul

www.badesul.com.br

Whatsapp – (51) 98410-5615

Sicredi

Consult the Sicredi contact closest to you

www.sicredi.com.br/site/localizar-agencia

unicred

Negó[email protected]

Whatsapp and Phone – (51) 99668-6861

Sicoob

[email protected]

Phone – (48) 3261-9077

Sicoob/Unicoob

[email protected]

Phone – (44) 3033-4538 / 3032-7743 / 3032-7774

Cresol Brazil

[email protected]

Phone – (49) 3361-4912

Cresol Sicoper

[email protected]

Whatsapp and phone – (54) 3210-2300

cresol baser

[email protected]

Telephone – (46) 3520-1951