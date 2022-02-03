150.4 million Brazilians completed vaccination

Today, Brazil surpassed two marks in vaccination against covid-19. There are already more than 150 million Brazilians with complete vaccination against the disease. In all, 150,416,056 inhabitants took the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agent. The country also has more than 70% of its population with a complete vaccination cycle: the rate is 70.02%. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL part, based on information provided by state health departments.

According to platform Our World in Datalinked to the University of Oxford and a world reference in statistical studies on covid-19, Brazil is behind countries such as Chile (88.15%), Cuba (86.8%), China (84.99%), Uruguay (77.28%), Argentina (76.44%), Ecuador (74.31%) and Costa Rica (71.54%) in terms of the percentage of the population with complete vaccination.

On the other hand, the country is ahead of nations such as Peru (68.29%), the United States (63.61%), Colombia (61.58%), Mexico (59.23%), India (51.25 %) and Russia (47.95%).

In the last 24 hours, 788,052 Brazilians completed the vaccination schedule – of these, 787,869 received the second dose and another 183, the only one. In this period of time, 491,995 first and 2,291,006 booster shots were also applied, totaling 3,571,053 doses administered between yesterday and today throughout the country.

So far, 165,789,371 Brazilians have already been vaccinated with the first dose, equivalent to 77.17% of the national population. The total number of booster doses applied reached 48,452,157, with 2,188,009 children aged between 5 and 11 years immunized with the initial dose.

The state of São Paulo remains ahead with the highest percentage of the population with a completed vaccination cycle: 79.47% of its inhabitants. Then appear Piauí (76.91%), Minas Gerais (73.83%), Mato Grosso do Sul (72.74%) and Paraná (72.48%).

The people from São Paulo also lead, in percentage terms, regarding the application of the first dose: 85.22% of the local population. Piauí (84.41%), Santa Catarina (79.2%), Ceará (78.93%) and Paraná (78.64%) complete the top five.

Health tells STF that secretary will explain note against vaccines

The Ministry of Health informed the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that the explanation of the technical note that disregarded vaccination against covid-19 and classified hydroxychloroquine as effective to treat the disease will only be given by the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health, Hélio Angotti Neto.

Minister Rosa Weber’s request, which set a deadline of five days for responses, also extended to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. Without going into details, the letter only says who will send the information. The head of the folder also said that he is “available for any further clarifications that may be necessary”.

Another document also sent to the Minister of the Supreme, signed by the legal consultancy of the portfolio, says that the clarifications “must be provided by the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health, in view of his decision-making competence provided for in art. 23 of Decree No. 7626/2011”.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.