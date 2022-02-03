17-year-old girl dies in SP after 2 years waiting for a new heart | More health

A 17-year-old girl awaiting a heart transplant died in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. According to the family, Isadora Silva de Almeida was at an aunt’s house when she had a sudden illness and died.

Edileide Rocha Silva de Almeida, the girl’s mother, said in an interview with g1 this Thursday (3) that Isadora was very happy and that, despite her health problem, she did not let herself be shaken.

“He was always smiling and clowning around,” he recalls.

The young woman had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which she discovered when she was seven years old. Since then, she began to attend hospitals in the capital of São Paulo. After several treatments, the doctors decided that Isadora would need a heart transplant.

2 of 3 Edileide accompanied her daughter on visits to hospitals in São Paulo — Photo: Arquivo Personal Edileide accompanied her daughter on visits to hospitals in São Paulo — Photo: Personal Archive

To the g1, the mother explained that her daughter’s health condition caused an increase in the heart muscle, which made it difficult for blood to come out. However, despite the diagnosis, the family did not expect the young woman to die so soon. “We knew this could happen, but we weren’t prepared,” she says.

“She had several dreams, mainly to go back to running, surfing, skateboarding and bathing in the sea. Everything she loved to do most, and couldn’t anymore”, laments her mother.

Isadora Almeida joined the queue at the São Paulo Transplant Center on June 26, 2020. She was admitted for the first time to the Instituto do Coração of Hospital das Clínicas (InCor) on July 7. The process for organ donation in the pandemic became even more careful, according to the family, due to the specifications for the procedure.

Incor informed the g1 that, in compliance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) and the Code of Medical Ethics, the institute is unable to provide information about its patients, without their authorization or their legal guardians.

3 of 3 Isadora waited for almost 2 years for a heart transplant — Photo: Personal Archive Isadora waited for almost 2 years for the heart transplant – Photo: Personal Archive