19-year-old is stabbed to death after traveling more than 7,000 km to find a boyfriend; know details

Shocking… A 19-year-old Canadian girl was murdered this Tuesday (1) after traveling 7,200 kilometers to meet her boyfriend in England. The crime took place in Essex, UK, just two days before the girl returned to her home.

Ashley Wadsworth’s body was found with stab wounds in the flat where she was staying with her partner, Jack Sepple, 23. According to officials, the police were called after neighbors were concerned about suspicious noises coming from the property at approximately 4 pm.

Essex police said that paramedics tried to save the girl’s life. Still, she couldn’t resist. Jack has been arrested and is considered the only suspect in the crime. Authorities are no longer looking for anyone else involved, according to police officer Scott Egerton.

“The investigation is progressing well, but we will stay at the crime scene for a few more days to seek evidence and establish the facts.“, announced Essex Police. Ashley traveled to the European city in November last year to be with her boyfriend. On social media, she shared photos of the couple and statements to the boy.

To the Daily Mail, a neighbor – who did not want to be identified – detailed: “The police were called late yesterday afternoon and the entire street was full of police. We could see the paramedics come into the living room of the house and they had been working on someone for a while. They brought the young girl to the road outside the property and kept trying to save her. They were talking about stab wounds. Looks like she’s been the victim of a frantic attack. But the doctors were unable to save her. It was horrible to watch“.

This Wednesday (2), forensic experts were still analyzing the crime scene, and the cause of death of the young woman needs to be confirmed. “We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to reconstruct what happened yesterday. This incident took place in a residential area so I know it is likely to cause concern for those who live nearby, but we made a quick arrest and do not believe there is any risk to the general public.“, said Officer Scott Egerton.