19-year-old man executed in front of his girlfriend – Gerais

Body of the boy shot dead was taken to the IML of Betim, in Grande BH (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View) The police are looking for the perpetrators of the murder of a 19-year-old on Wednesday night (2/2) in Igarap, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The crime took place in front of his girlfriend, who is 16.

According to the Military Police (PM), the teenager said that she and her boyfriend were sitting on the sidewalk on Avenida Brasilia, in Bairro Resplendor, when a blue Gol approached and stopped in front of them.

A 33-year-old man was in the driver’s seat, and another 35-year-old in the passenger seat. They were identified by the PM in the incident. The girl said that the eldest approached the window, pulled out a revolver and shot her boyfriend in the face.

The boy came to run, but the man disembarked and shot him several times until he fell. The man boarded the car again and they fled.

The expertise of the Civil Police was at the scene and, according to the PM, found that the boy was shot in the head, in the region of the cervical, chest and left shoulder. 38 caliber projectiles were collected, in addition to R$ 100.50 found in his pants pocket. The body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Betim.

Also according to the PM, the author was known and the teenager said she had already heard the man say that her boyfriend knew too much about his previous life. This man would have been involved in the drug trade.

Her mother, who followed the incident, said that the suspect cited by her daughter would be her brother, the girl’s uncle. The mother also said that her daughter had already been attacked and threatened by her boyfriend, who was murdered last night. In one of the episodes of violence, she would have spent three days in a hospital.

The woman also claimed not to know about his involvement in trafficking. The incident was referred to the 4th Civil Police Precinct of Igarap.