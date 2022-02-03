6 CDBs that pay more than 100% of the CDI to invest with high interest rates – Money Times

In 2021, CDB was the fastest growing fixed income productaccording to data from the Anbimajumping 15.7%, with a financial volume of R$ 67 billion, among retail investors, and 16.8%, with an amount of R$ 10.8 billion, in the private sector.

With the upward movement of Selic ratewhich has been around since 2021 and undergoes a new adjustment this Wednesday (02), investors are increasingly turning their eyes to fixed income.

This happens because some applications of this type of investment have the Selic as a reference for income, such as the Selic Treasureand with high interest rates, the guarantee of a better return also increases.

the bank title Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB) follow the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI) as a remuneration base, which is very close to the Selic rate. In other words, with the rise in interest rates, CDBs are also winning.

If a CDB yields 110% of the CDI, for example, its return will be 10% plus the CDI rate. That is, if the CDI is 10%, this security will have a gross return of 11%.

When the CDI rate rises, the CDB’s profitability increases along with it. As, normally, the Selic and the CDI are practically the same, if the interest rate is high, so is the CDI.

In view of this favorable scenario for fixed income, the money times listed 6 CDBs that pay 100% or more of CDI to invest now. Check out:

Itaú 116% of CDI 1080 days At maturity R$ 5000.00

Institution Rate Maturity Rescue minimum application PagSeguro 140% of CDI 365 days at maturity BRL 500.00 PagSeguro 120% of CDI 365 days diary BRL 1.00 Itau 116% of CDI 1080 days at maturity BRL 5000.00 XP Investimentos 110% of CDI 365 days at maturity BRL 1000.00 Inter Bank 100% of CDI 365 days diary BRL 500.00 Next/Bradesco 100% of CDI 1080 days diary BRL 100.00

Disclaimer

THE money times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.