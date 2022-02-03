A 33-year-old resident who died with Covid-19 in Poços was not vaccinated – ONDA POÇOS

A 33-year-old man, resident of Poços de Caldas, who died last weekend from complications from Covid-19, did not receive any of the doses of vaccine against the disease. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Health (see video below). The victim’s identity was not released.

The public in this age group began to be immunized in August 2021 in the city’s vaccination calendar.

Given the situation, the health department warns about the importance of immunization. In the city, vaccination follows for children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities and from 7 years old without comorbidities. The application of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th dose also continues in the municipality.

According to the municipality’s latest ‘vaccinometer’, 138,859 people received the 1st dose and 131,158 the second – 3,267 were immunized with the single dose of Janssen.

Of the 339,178 immunizations received, 325,074 were applied, which means 81.75% of the population of Poços de Caldas was vaccinated with at least the first application.

