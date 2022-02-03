Adulterated cocaine causes 17 deaths and leaves more than 50 hospitalized

Hospital that is receiving victims of poisoned cocaine (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View) At least 17 people died on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, from consuming adulterated cocaine. According to the local police, another 50 people are hospitalized for intoxication in hospitals in the region. The drug would have been made available by a drug trafficker in the Region of Tres de Febrero.

The Buenos Aires Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the case, issued a public alert asking everyone who bought the drug on the outskirts of the city of Buenos Aires to throw the substance in the trash as a precaution.

The Argentine authorities are awaiting the toxicological tests to find out what substance was added to the cocaine consumed by the intoxicated people in this region on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The first symptoms reported by the victims were convulsions and fulminant cardiac arrest. The hypothesis is that some type of strong central nervous system depressant or even rat poison has been added to the drug.

According to the security secretary of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, traffickers buy the pure drug and mix it with other substances to sell.

In this process, some use non-toxic substances, such as cornstarch, but others add hallucinogenics, and because there is no control, these things happen.