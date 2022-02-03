Adulterated cocaine kills at least 16 people in Argentina

The use of adulterated cocaine caused the death of at least 16 people on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, according to police. At least another 50 people are hospitalized with different levels of intoxication this Wednesday (2). The drug would have been sold by the same drug trafficker, in the Tres de Febrero region.

Argentine authorities are awaiting toxicological tests to find out which substance was added to the cocaine consumed by dozens of people intoxicated in this region on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. According to police sources, published by the daily La Nación, at least 16 people died and dozens are still hospitalized.

Police in the province of Buenos Aires entered a house in the afternoon in a poor neighborhood of Tres de Febrero, 40 kilometers from the capital, where cocaine suspected to have caused the intoxications was sold.

The Buenos Aires prosecutor’s office, which is investigating the case, issued a public alert asking everyone who bought the drug outside the city of Buenos Aires to throw the substance in the trash as a precaution.

The first official reports indicate that the victims suffered convulsions and fulminant cardiac arrest. The hypothesis is that some type of strong central nervous system depressant was added to the drug.

“We have the testimony of a person who was consuming the drug in a group. He said he had consumed a small amount and that he stopped because he felt too much. However, the other members of the group continued to consume and three of them died”, described Marcelo Lapargo. , inspector of the San Martín region, involved in the investigation, in an interview with local television TN.

The security secretary of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, explained that all traffickers buy the pure drug and mix it with other substances to sell. In this process, some use non-toxic substances, such as cornstarch, but “others add hallucinogens, and as there is no control, these things happen.”

The official, however, avoided answering whether the drugs could have been tampered with as part of a “war” between different groups of drug traffickers.

*With information from AFP