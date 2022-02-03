Adulterated cocaine leaves at least 20 dead in Argentina – News









At least 20 people died and more than 70 were hospitalized in the northwestern outskirts of Buenos Aires, victims of intoxication from the use of adulterated cocaine, allegedly with opiates, authorities said.

The balance of deaths and people hospitalized in eight hospitals in the region was confirmed by a spokesman for the government of the province of Buenos Aires.

Health authorities issued an “epidemiological alert” in the afternoon and said that emergency services continued to register people “in serious condition”, which caused a “constant increase in the number of hospitalized people”.











“There are deaths on public roads and residences that have not yet been identified,” said a source at the provincial health department.

Police announced the arrest of at least ten people at a house in the Tres de Febrero neighborhood, 40 kilometers from the capital, where investigators believe the cocaine was mixed and from where it was distributed.











The Public Ministry has asked cocaine users in the populous area surrounding the Argentine capital, with nearly 14 million inhabitants, to throw away the drug purchased in recent days.

“It has been determined that a very toxic substance marketed as cocaine is circulating,” said the district attorney’s office in San Martin, one of the locations that recorded deaths, in addition to Hurlingham and Tres de Febrero.

The victims, who include several men between the ages of 30 and 40, reportedly suffered violent convulsions and cardiac arrest, according to medical reports cited by local media.

Beatriz Mercado told AFP that she found her 31-year-old son on the kitchen floor at dawn and took him to the hospital.

“I found him lying on the ground. Badly, very badly, he was barely breathing, with his eyes rolled back,” he said. He remains hospitalized and breathes with the help of machines.











María Morales’ brother-in-law, 41, “is intubated in a serious condition”.

“We want him to get over it and be cured of his addiction,” Morales said.

The inmates are in eight hospitals in the north and west of Greater Buenos Aires, said a source from the capital’s Security Secretariat.











Buenos Aires Security Secretary Sergio Berni explained that “every drug dealer who buys cocaine breaks it down. Some do it with non-toxic substances, like starch. Others put in hallucinogens and, without any kind of control, these things happen.”

San Martín district attorney Marcelo Lapargo described the incident as “absolutely exceptional”.

“People say this happens in Central America or elsewhere, but (here) never. It may be a settling of accounts, but it’s conjecture because we have no antecedents,” he told radio Miter.









