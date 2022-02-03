After gene therapy, two patients have cancer remission for a decade, says study in Nature | Health

Approved in 2017 by the US regulatory agency (FDA), but in experimental studies for more than a decade, the CAR-T Cell gene therapy against cancer showed positive results in a case analysis of two patients, published in this issue. Wednesday (2) by the magazine “Nature”.

In the treatment, the patient’s T cells, which function as “soldiers” of the immune system, are extracted from the blood. They are genetically modified to recognize cancer and then destroy it. They are redesigned in the laboratory and then returned to the bloodstream. In short: the patient’s own cells are “trained” to fight cancer.

The researchers, among them Carl H. June, who has been at the forefront of treatment research for years, subscribe to the research and point out: “CAR-T cells remained detectable for more than ten years after infusion, with sustained remission in both patients”. The treatment therefore continued to work and the cancer did not return in the two cases studied.

In 2010, Doug Olson’s leukemia began to be treated with the help of experimental gene therapy – he is one of the patients in the study published by “Nature”. More than a decade later, there is no sign of cancer in his body, as the Associated Press report shows.

Doug Olson and family in 2021 photo — Photo: Personal Archive via AP

“I’m doing great now. I’m still very active. I was running half marathons until 2018,” said Olson, 75, who lives in Pleasanton, Calif. “That’s a cure. And they don’t use the word lightly.”

Olson’s doctors, who are the authors of the study, say the two cases demonstrate that the therapy attacks the cancer immediately, but it can also remain inside the body for years and keep the disease at bay.

Based on these decade-old results, “we can conclude that CAR-T cells can actually cure leukemia patients,” researcher Carl June told the AP.

When Olson received the experimental treatment, he had been battling cancer for years. Doctors diagnosed him with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 1996. “I thought I had months to live,” he said.