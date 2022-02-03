After record sales, Volvo announces that it will invest R$ 1.5 billion in Brazil by 2025

Volvo announced this Wednesday (2) that it will invest R$ 1.5 billion in its operation in Brazil until 2025. The announcement came after the Swedish automaker achieved a historic sales record in the country, with 21,800 trucks sold in 2021 — up 45.7% compared to the previous year. A good part of the resources injected by Volvo will go to research and development of products and services.

“For 2022, we also see good prospects”, explained the group’s president for Latin America, Wilson Lirmann. “But supply chain challenges, both in terms of capacity and increasing costs, will require attention throughout the year.”

According to data from Anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), 17,890 trucks sold by Volvo in Brazil are of the heavy type. In this way, the automaker once again ended up leading the segment, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Scania and VW.

“Brazil maintained its position as the second largest market for Volvo trucks in the world, even at a time of limitations due to the pandemic and supply chain restrictions,” said Lirmann.

Leadership in electric cars

Volvo also reinforced this Wednesday (2) its leadership among electric cars in Brazil during the month of January. According to the Swedish automaker, the XC40 Recharge, which arrived in Brazil in September last year, had more than 100 units licensed.

“It’s not just numbers, for Volvo Car Brasil the success of the XC Recharge Pure Electric indicates that we are on the right path towards a more sustainable mobility future”, says the brand’s general director of operations and innovation in the country, João Oliveira.

Volvo also holds the leadership among plug-in cars, with a 48.62% market share.

Image: Kullapong Parcherat/Shutterstock

