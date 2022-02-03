After the end of the embargo in China, beef prices hit a record in Brazil – News

After the end of the Brazilian beef embargo in China, the beef price for domestic consumption shot up and set a record in Brazil. The arroba (15kg) reached a daily record of R$343 and a monthly average record in January of R$338.46. This is the highest value for the indicator since the beginning of the historical series of Cepea (Center for Teaching and Research Applied to Education), which began in 1994.

In the same period, Brazilian beef exports increased 31% in January this year, with shipments to the main buyer, China, after an embargo of more than 90 days ended in December 2021. According to Secex (Secretariat of Foreign Trade), 140,500 tonnes of fresh protein were exported last month.

“We observed prices returning to the highest level since December. After the return of China, in mid-December 14, the arroba began to climb. With exports heated up in January, the arroba of live cattle reached record prices above of R$ 340. Exports played an important role in increasing the value of the arroba”, says Thiago Bernardino de Carvalho, a livestock researcher at Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics), at Esalq/USP.





In December, period of seasonally heated demand for the meat sector, the export volume of beef protein from Brazil reached 150.9 thousand tons. Of this total, only 6,790 tonnes went to the Chinese market, against 88,635 tonnes a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The temporary suspension of imports from China was motivated by two atypical cases of BSE disease (bovine spongiform encephalopathy), known as “mad cow”. The return took place months after scientific confirmation that the cases did not cause damage to the herd, as they were spontaneously generated and not contaminated.













Consumer impact







The trend for the coming months is that the price hike is maintained. “According to the macroeconomic indicators, on the exchange rate side, meat is competitive. The outlook for 2022, in terms of exports, is a firm level of sales, with an impact on the Brazilian field, maintaining high prices at the arroba”, evaluates the livestock researcher at Cepea.

The appreciation of meat for export ends up impacting the domestic market. “If we look at prices in January, the arroba appreciates around 3%, while meat drops 3%. The arroba appreciates, but there is a domestic market without income, pressured by unemployment, seeing cheaper, more competitive meat such as pork, which devalued 20%, and chicken, with a drop of 10%. Consumers run for protein that will fit in their pocket”, explains Carvalho.

“Exports will continue to support the price of arroba. In domestic demand, unfortunately, the high price drives away consumers, who find in other meats a more plausible alternative for the budget, given that inflation is still high, in addition to high costs energy, which favors the demand for cheaper protein”, he concludes.





protein prices

With the variation in the price of the arroba, the increase in beef ended up being lower than other proteins, such as chicken and eggs last year. Even so, going to the butcher shop in 2021 has become a real nightmare for Brazilian families.

In the accumulated of 2021, the meats were 9.98% more expensiveaccording to the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index), which pointed to inflation of 10.06%, the highest annual increase since 2015.

According to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the rise in meat prices was guided by the filet mignon (+25.23%) and breast (15.11%) cuts.

The price of rump, duckling, sirloin and sirloin has variations that exceed 14%. In the sequence, appear the shovel, the ground floor, the muscle, the termite, the mutton and the common lizard, all with increases greater than 12% since January.

Ribs (+9.97%), liver (+9.25%), chuck steak (+8.64%) and round lizard (+6.82%) appear with lower increases than the total variation of meats in the accumulated over the last 12 months.

On the other hand, the price charged for fillet and pork meat was lower this year, with deflation of 4.03% and 5.4%, respectively.



