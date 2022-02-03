Airline refuses to renew contract with monkey farm

Kenya Airways Boeing 787-8





Kenya’s national airline, Kenya Airways, will not renew a contract with a monkey farm in Mauritius. The company carried out the transport of laboratory animals leaving the island in the Indian Ocean. The decision comes after 100 long-tailed monkeys, transported by the airline to the United States, were involved in a traffic accident in Pennsylvania.

According to African News, after successfully cornering the monkeys that had escaped from their cages after the accident, three of them were not captured, needing to be tracked for days before being located and euthanized.

A woman driving behind the truck witnessed the accident and went to help, but began to feel unwell several days after coming into contact with the monkeys. She would have gone to see what was in the transport boxes, but ended up having contact with the animals’ feces and saliva. The woman received a rabies vaccine and is taking an antiviral medication.





Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) learned that Kenya Airways had transported the monkeys to the United States and immediately fired off letters to the airline’s chief executive and chairman of the board.

“As a conservationist I am horrified, although I am sure that all international guidelines were followed”comments Michael Joseph, head of the Kenya Airways board to PETA. “We will not renew the contract that expires at the end of February (with the monkey breeders)”said executive.

PETA says that many lab test monkeys are transported to the US from Asia and Africa “almost unsupervised” and that authorities are rarely told if a monkey develops signs of illness after completing the mandatory quarantine period.





