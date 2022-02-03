Alexandre Silveira gives ‘message’ to Kalil: ‘Minas counts on you’ – Politica

Allies have defended the candidacy of Alexandre Kalil for the presidency of the Republic (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The inauguration of Alexandre Silveira (PSD) as senator for Minas Gerais, this Wednesday (2/2), had nods from party politicians to the also party activist Alexandre Kalil. The mayor of Belo Horizonte, who attended the National Congress, in Brasília (DF), to honor the ceremony, was seen as the natural candidate of the acronym for the Minas Gerais government this year. President of the PSD from Minas Gerais, Silveira praised his co-religionist and spoke, albeit in a moderate tone, about the possibility of Kalil running for the Tiradentes Palace.

“Minas counts on you, mayor. The PSD is proud to have you with us,” he said.

The congressman replaced Antonio Anastasia, also from the PSD, who left the Federal Senate to take up a seat on the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU).

“[Kalil] has done an exemplary job in front of the miners’ capital. Man of frank and straight speech. Of deep social sensitivity and extraordinary capacity for gesture”, said Silveira.

Anastasia, with whom Kalil is very close, took advantage of the National Congress’s farewell speech to praise the Belo Horizonte mayor. He assured that Kalil has “applause” from the “expressive majority” of miners.

“Kalil, who is known all over Brazil, is the mayor who reflects sensitivity. The mayor of the heart, who cares about people. simpler people in a sincere and direct way, in their own style, but which is applauded by the expressive majority – and the majority – not only from the capital and the Metropolitan Region, but from all Minas Gerais”, he pointed out.

The praise for Kalil was not restricted to the cadres of the PSD from Minas Gerais. Nelsinho Trad (MS), leader of the party in the Senate, called the former president of Atltico the “biggest star” of the party. “Know, Your Excellency, that you are an inspiration to all of us at the PSD”.

Kalil has not yet defined candidacy

The Belo Horizonte mayor still hasn’t hit the hammer about being a candidate for the government. In December, he told the State of Mines that the possible participation in the dispute with Romeu Zema (Novo) is viable. Despite this, he avoided staking out participation in the electoral struggle.

“Every mayor of Belo Horizonte is a candidate for the government, it’s just that it’s not time. I’m taking care of my city,” he said.