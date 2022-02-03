All about Galaxy S22 leaks: know what Samsung is preparing | Cell

There is talk behind the scenes that the Ultra version would debut a completely reworked design. In addition, the three smartphones should arrive in Brazil with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, one of the most powerful in the Android world. It is worth remembering that so far Samsung has not commented on any of the information.

📝 What is the price of the Galaxy S22 in Brazil? take your kick

2 of 5 Galaxy S22 Ultra should bring a different design from the other models in the line — Photo: Playback/Yogesh Brar Galaxy S22 Ultra should bring a different design from the other models in the line — Photo: Reproduction / Yogesh Brar

3 of 5 Galaxy S22 should come with a 6.1-inch screen — Photo: Playback/Sammobile Galaxy S22 should come with a 6.1-inch screen — Photo: Playback/Sammobile

The most basic model, the Galaxy S22 should come with a 6.1-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than its predecessor. On the other hand, features such as Full HD+ resolution and the adaptive rate of 120 Hz must be maintained. The panel will likely feature 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology and can reach 1,300 nits of brightness. No significant changes are expected between the S22 and S22 Plus designs.

The cameras should undergo an important change from the Galaxy S21, from 2021, with a capacity for photos of up to 50 MP on the main sensor and 10 MP on the telephoto camera. The ultra wide, in turn, would continue with 12 MP. Optical image stabilization (OIS) would also accompany the S22.

The processor is divided into two variants, one with the recently launched Exynos 2200 and another with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which should be chosen for the Brazilian market.

Storage would also bring two options, 128GB and 256GB, while RAM would offer 8GB. The battery should undergo a reduction from the S21 to the S22, as it can come with 3,700 mAh.

4 of 5 Galaxy S22 Plus battery can deliver 4,500 mAh — Photo: Playback/Sammobile Galaxy S22 Plus battery can deliver 4,500 mAh — Photo: Playback/Sammobile

The Galaxy S22 Plus must also undergo a reduction in the size of the display, which would be 6.6 inches. However, details like the Full HD+ display and 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel would continue the patterns seen on the most entry-level phone, according to the leaks.

The arrangement of the model in question must undergo the same changes as the S22, with 50 MP on the main sensor and 10 MP on the telephoto camera. The ultra wide would remain at 12 MP and the front camera would remain at 10 MP, despite the upgrade in the generation.

The processor of the successor to the Galaxy S21 Plus must follow the same logic as the conventional S22 and bring two options (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200), as well as storage, which can vary between 128 GB and 256 GB. The RAM memory repeats the 8 GB, while the battery drops from 4,800 mAh to 4,500 mAh in the next generation.

5 of 5 Ultra model meets more expectations for design changes — Photo: Reproduction/Sammobile Ultra model meets more expectations of design changes — Photo: Reproduction/Sammobile

The Galaxy S22 Ultra that should bring significant changes in appearance and resume trends seen in the Galaxy Note line. The finish with square edges and support for the S Pen, including the structure, dates back to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, launched in 2020. Samsung did not present any news about the Note in 2021, raising doubts as to whether the line would have come to an end.

The smartphone should also break the logic applied to the other models in the line, which have undergone reductions. The Ultra version would continue with a 6.8-inch screen and would gain an even bigger battery – from 4,800 mAh to 5,000 mAh.

The cameras do not seem to receive significant changes in the datasheet, as they should bring the 108 MP in the main, 10 MP in the telephoto and 12 MP in the ultra wide sensor. The storage of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s successor can add the option of 512 GB, as well as RAM, which should reach 12 GB in some versions.

Despite the custom of sending variants with the Snapdragon processor only to China and North America, there is an expectation that this scope will also be expanded to Japan, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

With information from Sammobile (1/two) and Android Headlines