Alongside Bolsonaro, Pacheco defends democracy, science and vaccine and criticizes misinformation | Politics

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) defended science and vaccines and classified the defense of democracy in the 2022 election year as “a challenge”. Pacheco also criticized the spread of misinformation and fake news.

The statements were made during a speech at the opening session of the legislative year at the National Congress. Pacheco, quoted to be a PSD candidate for the presidency, made the statement alongside President Jair Bolsonaro, who is expected to run for re-election by the PL.

When talking about the pandemic, Rodrigo Pacheco highlighted that social networks and the speed of the media “served inverted purposes that […] undermined public health through the staggering spread of disinformation”.

“Nevertheless, we started to wear masks in our routine, we isolated ourselves from family, friends and co-workers, we look forward to vaccines that would save – and save – lives”, said Pacheco.

“The public power has the obligation to protect its population with science, information, public equipment and vaccine”, added the president of the Senate.

Pacheco’s speech contrasts with the positions of President Jair Bolsonaro, who, during the pandemic, adopted positions contrary to those defended by experts and health authorities. In the field of disinformation, Bolsonaro has often defended ineffective drugs and theses against Covid.

Congress resumes work this Wednesday (2)

Pacheco also devoted part of the speech to the 2022 electoral process. The Senate president said that the defense of democracy will be “a challenge” this year. He also criticized polarization in politics.

“It is the role of the National Congress to seek to replace polarization with national union in favor of the common good,” said the senator.

The Senate president defended the “debate of ideas” between the candidates, “the concreteness of proposals” and “respect for differences”.

“From the institutions of the Republic, we expect the supervision and punishment of those who attack the electoral process; from the voter, let us ask for a critical sense and responsibility to distinguish true facts from unacceptable fake news”, he declared.

“To the losers, respect the results of the polls”, he amended.

President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro is the subject of an investigation in the STF that investigates, among other points, attacks, without evidence, made by him on electronic voting machines and the country’s electoral system.

Valdo Cruz analyzes the resumption of work in Congress this Wednesday (2)

The PSD senator also said that it is necessary to overturn the thesis that, in an election year, “there is a stiffening of the Legislative Power”.

Traditionally, in an election year, congressmen avoid controversial issues with an eye on votes at the polls. In addition, in the months leading up to the election, the corridors of the Chamber and Senate are usually empty.

“We need to advance in the debate of the great structural reforms of the State”, declared Rodrigo Pacheco. He cited administrative and tax reforms.

“We also know that no major reform is carried out without solid foundations. For this, it is necessary to create an environment of trust and legal certainty – and once again we see the responsibility of Parliament emerge”, said the parliamentarian.

Pacheco also cited proposals, approved by Congress, to combat violence against women and racism.

He highlighted the proposal, later vetoed by Bolsonaro, which provides for the free distribution of sanitary pads to needy women.

He also cited measures to combat the pandemic, aid the cultural sector, help vulnerable people and infrastructure.

This Wednesday, deputies and senators end a period of 40 days of recess. When resuming work, some topics should focus attention, including:

In the case of fuels, on the one hand, state governments, which decided to keep the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuels, hold Petrobras and the federal government responsible for the soaring prices to consumers.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, follows the strategy of blaming the governors.

Discussions on tax reform – a proposal that has no consensus between the Chamber and the Senate – and on the customs agenda defended by the Bolsonaro government should also be on the agenda.

Voting is expected to take place by July. After that, the House and Senate must be empty.