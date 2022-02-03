American currency closes the day quoted at R$ 5.276

Yadunandan Singh

The commercial dollar closed the day almost stable, quoted at R$ 5.276 — up 0.07%. With that, the American currency ended the sequence of falls that had lasted four days. The Stock Exchange also changed direction and, after two days on the rise, closed the day down 1.18%.

Compared to the previous week, there was a drop of 2.11%. In the monthly variation, the currency dropped 0.56% and in the annual, 5.37%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Throughout the day, the American currency rehearsed an upward adjustment, but lost strength even in the face of expectations regarding the Copom (Political Monetary Committee) meeting, which should result in the readjustment of the Selic rate.

Outside, the dollar fell 0.35% against a basket of currencies of rich countries. The US currency was gaining ground against rivals that have appreciated recently – the same movement that rocked the real -, which in part explains the pause in the dollar’s declines in this session.

Stocks close down 1.18%

In turn, the São Paulo Stock Exchange closed the day at 111,894.36 points, down 1.18% compared to yesterday.

In the weekly variation, the Stock Exchange was almost stable, with a negative change of 0.01%. In the monthly, the decrease was 0.22% and in the annual, the balance is 6.75% positive.

Among the stocks that stood out on B3 are those of technology companies. Positivo (POSI3) rose 3.14%, Cielo (CIEL3), 2.17%, Qualicorp (QUAL3), 1.66%.

Among the negative highlights, Banco Inter (BIDI11) was the one that fell the most, with a variation of -9.72%, followed by IRB Brasil (IRBR3, -9.04%) and BRF (BRFS3, -7.77%).

The stock exchange was under pressure from bank shares, contaminated by the lower-than-expected result of Santander Brasil, and with pressure from Petrobras shares.

*With Reuters

