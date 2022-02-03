Aras asks the STF to summon Renan and Aziz to clarify the use of confidential data in the CPI’s testimony | Politics

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked this Wednesday (2) that the Federal Supreme Court demand information from the command of the Covid CPI in the Senate about the access and use of data from a confidential investigation during one of the testimonies collected by Covid-19. commission.

Aras’s request responds to a crime report presented by Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, against the president and the commission’s rapporteur – Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) and Renan Calheiros (MDB). -AL), respectively.

When filing a lawsuit, Carlos Bolsonaro attributed crimes such as malfeasance and abuse of authority to the senators during the investigations. According to the councilor, the CPI acted politically to attack President Jair Bolsonaro.

The crime news also says that:

the CPI failed to investigate possible irregularities that allowed the diversion of public funds from the Federal Union transferred to states and municipalities;

councilor Carlos Bolsonaro was not called to testify, and there are no elements against him to have been the subject of a request for indictment by the CPI, since the implications only involve publications on social networks;

there was leakage of confidential information, including investigations by the Supreme Court.

Aras wants to clarify how the senators had access and used an excerpt from the investigation that investigated the organization of anti-democratic acts against Congress and the Supreme Court – an investigation that affected allies of President Bolsonaro – to question the former Special Secretary for Social Communication of the Presidency, Fábio Wajngarten during testimony to the CPI.

According to the attorney general, the request for information is necessary to evaluate possible developments, such as the opening of an investigation and the request to annul the request for indictment of Carlos Bolsonaro for incitement to crime. Aras stated that “the opening of the investigation would be premature and reckless without the hearing of the [Aziz e Renan]”.

For the attorney general, the analysis of the use of confidential data may impact the investigation involving Carlos Bolsonaro from the final report of the Covid CPI.