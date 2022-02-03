https://br.sputniknews.com/20220202/argentina-fecha-acordo-de-us-8-bi-com-china-para-construcao-de-usina-nuclear-perto-de-buenos-aires–21252324 .html

Argentina strikes $8 billion deal with China to build nuclear plant near Buenos Aires

Project was stopped since 2015, but it was finally made effective today (2). Argentina joins Pakistan as the second country abroad with nuclear technology… 02.02.2022, Sputnik Brazil

China’s state-owned China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) has struck an $8 billion deal with Argentina to build the Atucha III nuclear plant using Chinese Hualong One technology. the end of this year, according to Folha de São Paulo. The value of the project covers the engineering, construction, acquisition, commissioning and delivery of a HPR-1000 type reactor, which will be implemented in the city of Lima, close to the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires. Aires, according to the media. Atucha III has been under construction for years, and negotiations have been stalled since 2015. However, now, the deal has finally been closed. China National Nuclear Corporation has signed a contract with Nucleoeléctrica Argentina SA to build the Atucha III nuclear project using China’s Hualong One technology. A new milestone in civil nuclear cooperation with joint efforts to achieve zero carbon emission and green development.Beijing started operating its own Hualong One reactor in Fujian province in southeastern China. The Argentina project will be the second overseas site using Hualong One technology after Pakistan.

