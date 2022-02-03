https://br.sputniknews.com/20220202/argentina-fecha-acordo-de-us-8-bi-com-china-para-construcao-de-usina-nuclear-perto-de-buenos-aires–21252324 .html
Argentina strikes $8 billion deal with China to build nuclear plant near Buenos Aires
Argentina strikes $8 billion deal with China to build nuclear plant near Buenos Aires
Project was stopped since 2015, but it was finally made effective today (2). Argentina joins Pakistan as the second country abroad with nuclear technology… 02.02.2022, Sputnik Brazil
2022-02-02T18:01-0300
2022-02-02T18:01-0300
2022-02-02T18:18-0300
international panorama
Argentina
China
nuclear energy
foreign trade
technology
americas
alberto fernández
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/245/12/2451288_0:107:3000:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_cab0efaef572792ea263cc0c4c12b8e1.jpg
China’s state-owned China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) has struck an $8 billion deal with Argentina to build the Atucha III nuclear plant using Chinese Hualong One technology. the end of this year, according to Folha de São Paulo. The value of the project covers the engineering, construction, acquisition, commissioning and delivery of a HPR-1000 type reactor, which will be implemented in the city of Lima, close to the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires. Aires, according to the media. Atucha III has been under construction for years, and negotiations have been stalled since 2015. However, now, the deal has finally been closed. China National Nuclear Corporation has signed a contract with Nucleoeléctrica Argentina SA to build the Atucha III nuclear project using China’s Hualong One technology. A new milestone in civil nuclear cooperation with joint efforts to achieve zero carbon emission and green development.Beijing started operating its own Hualong One reactor in Fujian province in southeastern China. The Argentina project will be the second overseas site using Hualong One technology after Pakistan.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20160422/usinas-nucleares-chinesas-4259054.html
Argentina
China
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/245/12/2451288_232:0:2768:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_142379b8869680cb14208098085051b4.jpg
argentina, china, nuclear energy, foreign trade, technology, the americas, alberto fernández
Project was stopped since 2015, but it was finally made effective today (2). Argentina joins Pakistan as the second country abroad with Chinese nuclear technology present.
“Atucha III will have a gross power of 1,200 MW, with an initial useful life of 60 years and will allow for the expansion of national nuclear capacities”, informed the Argentine government.
China National Nuclear Corp. has signed an EPC contract w/ Nucleoeléctrica #Argentina SA to build the Atucha III nuclear project using #China‘s Hualong One tech. A new milestone in🇨🇳🇦🇷civil nuclear cooperation w/ joint efforts to achieve zero carbon emission & green development. pic.twitter.com/Xw6gEWx96P
— Permanent Mission of China in Vienna (@ChinaMissionVie) February 2, 2022
China National Nuclear Corporation has signed a contract with Nucleoeléctrica Argentina SA to build the Atucha III nuclear project using China’s Hualong One technology. A new milestone in civil nuclear cooperation with joint efforts to achieve zero carbon emission and green development.
Beijing has started operating its own Hualong One reactor in southeastern China’s Fujian province. The Argentine project will be the second overseas location using Hualong One technology after Pakistan.