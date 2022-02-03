Aston Martin has the most powerful luxury SUV in the world with 707 hp

Discover the details of the most powerful luxury SUV in the world, the Aston Martin DBX707 (Photo: Disclosure)

The Aston Martin vehicle, the DBX707, is a model that delivers super sports numbers in a comfortable and luxurious family car lack. In this way, he becomes The world’s most powerful luxury SUV. in all are 707 hp of maximum power and 100 km/h is done in just 3 seconds. See the details.

The world’s most powerful luxury SUV: meet the Aston Martin DBX707

The new Aston Martin DBX707 is an SUV like no other. According to the brand itself, the car is the most powerful luxury SUV in the world. In this way, the car delivers numbers worthy of a super sports car. However, it is able to deliver comfort to all occupants thanks to its luxurious and sophisticated interior.

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said of the DBX707: "Since its first introduction, the DBX has represented Aston Martin's dynamic and design values ​​in a way that proves that not all SUVs need to conform to the same commitments. . With the DBX707, we've pushed boundaries in every area to create a car that sets new standards in performance and convenience. The fastest, most powerful, best-handling and most engaging car of its kind, it propels Aston Martin to the pinnacle of SUV performance."

707 horsepower thanks to the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine

The model’s differential is under the hood. The most powerful luxury SUV in the world has a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, it generates 707 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque. Allied to the engine is a 9-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain is capable of reaching 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, while the top speed is 310 km/h.

Model also has important attributes of comfort and technology

Regarding the design, the car has 22” wheels as standard, and 23” as an option. At the front, the highlight is the chrome grille – enlarged to significantly increase airflow, the headlights with DRL, and the air intakes in the lower corner.

At the rear, an LED filament interconnects the headlights and emphasizes the vehicle’s sportiness, as well as the airfoil and the new quad exhaust system. Throughout the body, the model has curves that show the aerodynamic potential of the SUV.

Inside, there is no shortage of luxury and sophistication. The model has a 10.25” multimedia center with the possibility of pairing the smartphone through Apple CarPlay, in addition to three-zone digital air conditioning, ambient lighting, and leather trim on the seats.

DBX707 production should start in the first quarter of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2022. The automaker did not provide details on the vehicle’s pricing.

