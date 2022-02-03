Aston Martin presents the 707 hp DBX707 SUV; watch

Aston Martin presented its new SUV DBX707. As its name says, it offers 707 hp of power and an absurd 900 Nm (91.77 kgfm) of torque. This is all generated from the 4.0 V8 biturbo engine, associated with a new 9-speed dual-clutch automated transmission.

In relation to the “conventional” Aston Martin DBX, 157 hp and 200 Nm (20.39 kgfm) were added. The secret is the new thruster calibration to work optimally with the turbocharger, among other upgrades. With this, the SUV can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

For Aston Martin’s Head of Engineering and Vehicle Acquisition Drummond Jacoy, “Creating the ultimate SUV presented formidable challenges for our engineering team. This class of car is often characterized by an obsession with brute force. With the DBX707, our goal was to combine immense performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with the authentic sportiness that is essential in every Aston Martin model.”

He adds: “To this end, we apply an uncompromising approach to all areas of the vehicle. Engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, electronics and aerodynamics have all been subjected to extensive refinements and meticulous tuning. The result is a car that sets new standards and further distinguishes the DBX from its class rivals.”

Visual

The SUV’s design also received a larger grille, new air intakes and updated LED daytime running lights. At the back are the four exhaust outlets. Wheels are 22 inches as standard.

Availability

Production of the DBX707 will start in the first quarter of this year. Deliveries must occur before mid-year.

Watch the teaser released by Aston Martin below:

