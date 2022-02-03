At least 26 people die electrocuted in DRC market – News

At least 26 people were electrocuted on Wednesday when a high-voltage cable fell into a canal running through a market west of Kinshasa, official sources said.

“The cable broke and when it fell … it ended up in a canal filled with rainwater. So far we have 26 electrocuted deaths,” Charles Mbutamuntu, a spokesman for the local government, told AFP.





“The dead are mainly sellers and customers of the Matadi-Kibala market, as well as some pedestrians. We are taking the bodies to the morgue and an investigation will be opened to determine responsibility,” he added.

For its part, the Congolese presidency stated on Twitter that “light will be shed on the causes of this tragedy and those responsible will have to respond”, and recalled that a few months ago President Felix Tshisekedi had decided to “quickly relocate that market, in view of of the danger posed by its current location”.

The National Electricity Society (SNEL) indicated in a statement that “lightning has cut the high voltage cable”.





An official at this public company told AFP that “the law prohibits building under high voltage cables, but the Ministry of Land illegally granted the permits in these spaces, without paying attention”.

Many residents of Kinshasa shop at the Matadi-Kibala market for food products from the southwestern province of Kongo Central.

In Kinshasa, as in the whole country, the maintenance of SNEL cables is very precarious. In some places, they lack cladding and are lined up on the streets, in the open, where pedestrians pass.



