Atlético-MG thrashes Uberlândia and wins second victory in Mineiro – 02/02/2022

Atlético-MG won the second consecutive victory in the Campeonato Mineiro with great tranquility in the Triângulo Mineiro. Tonight (2), Galo beat Uberlândia 4-0, in Parque do Sabiá. Under heavy rain at the beginning of the match, Alvinegro scored in the first stage with Sasha and Guilherme Arana. Strikers Fábio Gomes and Ademir completed the scoring at the beginning of the second half, both of which scored for the first time with the Galo shirt.

With the result, Atlético reached seven points in the State and took the lead. However, Cruzeiro still plays in the round and can surpass Galo in the score if they win the classic against América-MG. Uberlândia has three points and is close to the relegation zone.

Atlético returns to the field next Sunday (6), against Patrocinense, at 11 am (Brasília), at Mineirão. Uberlândia will travel to Patos de Minas, where they will face URT, also on Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Zama Maciel stadium.

First time

The first stage was Atlético’s absolute dominance. The team opened the scoring after 2 minutes of play, when Guga launched Fábio Gomes from the right side. The forward crossed low to the area, and Sasha sent it to the back of the goal. At 9, Galo extended the penalty kick. Dylan was fouled in the area and Guilherme Arana converted in the left corner of goalkeeper Roballo. Galo continued to press and, at 30, almost widened with Sasha, but Roballo flattened. Uberlândia’s best chance was at 42, when Kellyton took a free kick and Rafael took it with a punch.

Second time

Atlético returned with a change for the second stage: Guilherme Arana left the field for Ademir to enter and, with that, Calebe was improvised by the left side. As in the first stage, the Rooster started hot. At 4, Fábio Gomes increased the score in a tearful goal. Vitor Mendes tried twice, but stopped in Roballo. However, the attacker was smart to send the ball to the back of the net on the rebound. The Galo followed on top and had a penalty wasted by Echaporã at 34. At 40, Ademir, with a header, completed the rout.

The best: Fabio Gomes

With many difficulties in his debut game with the shirt of Galo, against Villa Nova in the first round, Fábio Gomes was the author of the assist in the first goal of the Galo. At the beginning of the second half, he scored for the first time with the white shirt.

The worst: defensive sector of Uberlândia

The Triângulo Mineiro team, as a whole, had many difficulties to contain Atlético. The alvinegra team found it very easy to reach the home team’s goal, both through plays through the middle and also through the sides. The penalty committed by Diego Silva in the first half left Atlético in a very comfortable situation in the game, opening 2-0 before the 10th minute. The hosts committed another penalty, in the final stretch of the second half, wasted by Echaporã.

DATASHEET:

UBERLÂNDIA 0 x 4 ATLETIC-MG

Date: 02/02/2022 (Wednesday)

Place: Parque do Sabiá stadium, in Uberlândia (MG)

Hour: 19:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Fernanda Nandrea Gomes Antunes

Yellow cards: Diego Silva, David Lazari, Matheus Silva and David Lazari (Uberlândia); Tchê Tchê (Athletic)

goals: Sasha, Guilherme Arana, Fábio Gomes and Ademir (Atlético-MG)

UBBERLAND: sea ​​bass; Kellyton, Diego Sila, Bruno Maia and Mateus Mendes; João Paulo, Nailson and Luanderson (Márcio Júnior); Lazari, Felipe Pará (Maicon Souza) and Lucas Coelho (Daniel). Technician: Chiquinho Lima

ATLETIC-MG: Rafael; Guga, Igor Rabello, Vitor Mendes and Guilherme Arana (Ademir,); Tchê Tchê, Calebe (Micael), Dylan Borrero (Guilherme Castilho) and Zaracho (Neto); Sasha (Echaporã) and Fábio Gomes. Technician: Antonio Mohamed