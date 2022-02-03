Attention! BH has a hailstorm alert in the coming hours – Gerais

Wednesday will be rainy weather in Belo Horizonte (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte issued an alert, this Wednesday (2/2), for the possibility of hail in the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to the agency, the warning is valid for the next two hours.

The Civil Defense advises people to look for a safe place to stay and not stay in open areas, such as soccer fields, tennis courts and parking lots.