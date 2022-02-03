Attention! BH has a hailstorm alert in the coming hours – Gerais

The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte issued an alert, this Wednesday (2/2), for the possibility of hail in the capital of Minas Gerais.
The Civil Defense advises people to look for a safe place to stay and not stay in open areas, such as soccer fields, tennis courts and parking lots.
weather forecast
In Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region, the sky remains cloudy with isolated rain showers throughout this Wednesday (2/2). The temperature in the capital should reach 29ºC, with a relative humidity of 29%. The maximum predicted in the North of Minas, with 35ºC.
Except in Belo Horizonte, the temperature is expected to rise, exceeding 30ºC in all regions of Minas Gerais. The data are from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), which explains that the high instability caused by the humidity channel that covers a large part of Central Brazil justifies the rainy climate.
(With information from Ana Laura Queiroz*)