Attention! BH has a hailstorm alert in the coming hours – Gerais

Climate. View of BH. In Serra do Belvedere
Wednesday will be rainy weather in Belo Horizonte (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte issued an alert, this Wednesday (2/2), for the possibility of hail in the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to the agency, the warning is valid for the next two hours.

The Civil Defense advises people to look for a safe place to stay and not stay in open areas, such as soccer fields, tennis courts and parking lots.

It also asks people not to stay on top of hills, tops of buildings, telephone and electric power towers. It is not recommended to park under trees.

weather forecast

In Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region, the sky remains cloudy with isolated rain showers throughout this Wednesday (2/2). The temperature in the capital should reach 29ºC, with a relative humidity of 29%. The maximum predicted in the North of Minas, with 35ºC.

Except in Belo Horizonte, the temperature is expected to rise, exceeding 30ºC in all regions of Minas Gerais. The data are from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), which explains that the high instability caused by the humidity channel that covers a large part of Central Brazil justifies the rainy climate.

Inmet also warns that there is a risk of a high volume of precipitation, especially in the Rio Doce Valley on the border with Espírito Santo.

(With information from Ana Laura Queiroz*)

