Avenida Group is sold to South African giant Pepkor after failing to make an IPO

One of the largest retail companies in the Brazil operating in the regions Midwest and North from the country, Avenue Group has just had its control sold to the clothing retail giant South Africa Pepkor. The South African company paid $208 million in cash for the purchase of 87% of the company’s total shares. That figure also includes a capital injection.

The sale involved all the shares held by the Kinea fund, a partner in the company since 2012, and a part of the participation of the Caseli family, founder of the company. In this new configuration, the Caseli family held 13% of the company’s total shares. Rodrigo Caseli, son of the founder, told the Estadão who continues as president of the company and his brother, Christian Caseli, remains on the company’s Board, both for the next seven years. Sister Giovana Caseli continues as a shareholder.

The transaction comes after the group became frustrated with its attempt to carry out its initial public offering (IPO) last year due to market turmoil. Other companies that tried to IPO in 2021 – without success – are looking for an operation like the one made by Grupo Avenida, such as Privalia, according to sources.

Grupo Avenida has two store chains – 110 of which are Lojas Avenida and 20 of Giovanna Calçados, with a presence in 11 states. The retailer was founded in 1978 by Aílton Caseli in Cuiabá.

“We have enormous potential to rapidly expand the business in Brazil, increasing the number of stores and the company’s revenue, in addition to a great synergy of cultures and values ​​of Grupo Avenida with Pepkor”, said the company’s president, Rodrigo Caseli.

The executive recalls that the company’s plan, at the time it intended to make the IPO, was to open another 170 stores. “What they (Pepkor) think is a very strong expansion in Brazil, but we still don’t have the plan,” said Rodrigo Caseli, referring to the new partner’s size. The intention, according to the Executive, is to expand in the States of the North and Midwest regions, where the company is, opening stores in smaller cities, which do not have a supply of good quality clothing items.

Caseli said Pepkor has an office in Shanghai, China, with 250 employees, and 90% of the items it sells are imported. “Today, at Grupo Avenida, only 8% of our purchase is of articles imported from Asia,” he said. The customers of the Avenida Group stores are Brazilians from lower income classes C and D.

Pepkor is a giant in South Africa, with more than 5,500 stores in ten countries and a market value of US$ 5.3 billion and has been working over the last few years on its international expansion. In 1998, the company bought a chain in Poland with 14 stores and today it has 3,500 points of sale throughout Europe, said Caseli.

Grupo Avenida recorded net revenue of R$ 980 million in 2021. The company, despite not being publicly traded, had to open its main numbers to the market due to the attempt to make its debut on the Stock Exchange. The Avenida group managed to grow in the last decade after the capitalization of Kinea, which took about 20% of the company for R$ 250 million at the time.

For Pepkor, the agreement marks the entry into one of the main markets in the world, despite the slow pace of recovery of the Brazilian economy. “We have entered a new market with enormous growth potential. Pepkor has proven successful in expanding its business internationally in the past. Everyone is looking forward to working in the Brazilian retail market in partnership with the Avenida management team,” said Pepkor President Leon Lourens in a statement.

Challenges

The specialist in the retail sector and partner of Varese Retail consultancy, Alberto Serrentino, carefully analyzes the business, since many international groups that have already tried to enter the Brazilian market to create a mass and scalable business in fashion retail in the country have retreated. “The mass fashion market in Brazil is very competitive and complex. Brazil has a totally atypical seasonal reality,” he says. He points out that there is a lot of difficulty for foreign groups in getting the timing of the collections right and finding synergies with the businesses they have in other countries.

On the other hand, Serrentino says that, depending on the governance established with the new controller, there is room for Grupo Avenida to grow, since it still does not operate in all regions and there is a space left for other companies that did not survive the crisis. “If they are capitalizing on Avenida, to grow with a Brazilian strategy, a Brazilian business, then Avenida can gain momentum. In theory, space exists,” he says.