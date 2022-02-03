Bahia records 6,331 more cases of Covid-19 and 45 deaths; active cases exceed 29 thousand





Bahia recorded another 6,331 new cases of Covid-19 and 5,967 cases were considered recovered this Wednesday (2). The growth rate is +0.46% in both cases. According to the bulletin of the State Health Department (Sesab), 45 more deaths and 29,495 active cases of the disease were also recorded. Of the 1,374,028 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,315,507 are already considered recovered and 28,026 have died.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The bulletin also counts 1,728,446 discarded cases and 307,786 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday. In Bahia, 57,761 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.