Bahia records 6,331 more cases of Covid-19 and 45 deaths; active cases exceed 29 thousand

Bahia recorded another 6,331 new cases of Covid-19 and 5,967 cases were considered recovered this Wednesday (2). The growth rate is +0.46% in both cases.
According to the bulletin of the State Health Department (Sesab), 45 more deaths and 29,495 active cases of the disease were also recorded.
Of the 1,374,028 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,315,507 are already considered recovered and 28,026 have died.
The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.
The bulletin also counts 1,728,446 discarded cases and 307,786 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday.
In Bahia, 57,761 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.
As of this Wednesday, 11,165,478 people are vaccinated with the first dose, 264,470 with the single dose, 9,527,861 with the second dose and 2,503,997 with the booster dose. Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 132,994 children have already been immunized.
beds
Bahia has 1,463 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19 this Wednesday. Of this total, 977 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 67%.
Of these beds, 594 are adult ICU beds and have an occupancy rate of 73% (436 occupied beds).
In pediatric ICUs, 25 of the 29 vacancies have hospitalized people, which represents an occupancy rate of 56%. Clinical beds for adults are at 59% occupancy and children’s beds at 83%.
In Salvador, of the 464 active beds, 353 are occupied (76% general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 70% and pediatric ICU beds are at 95%.
Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 77% occupancy, and pediatric beds are at 90%.