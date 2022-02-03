BBB22: It rolled! Maria and Eliezer shake the duvet with frantic vuco vuco and moans: “Come and eat me”; watch

Forget the fire in the playground! There was fire in the little room! Lol After a lot of making out and kissing, Eliezer and Maria took the next step in the “relationship” and inaugurated the “BBB 22” duvet! The sexual tension between the two during the party this morning (3) was remarkable… The atmosphere began to heat up on the dance floor, with the couple dancing to the hit “Tapão na Raba”.

When the song ended, the sister pulled the hook and gave her a big kiss, making the other colleagues scream. “This is what I wanted to see! My God!”, vibrated Barbara. Brunna Gonçalves, Linn da Quebrada, Vinicius and Tiago Abravanel also watched the cabin scene. “Don’t change the channel”advised the leader, to the audience.

In the midst of the romance moment, Maria decided to go take a shower, certain that something else would happen between her and Eli, in the bedroom. The brother, however, could not read between the lines and remained on the dance floor, as if nothing had happened. The actress, then, decided to send the real one to the hooker. “Why do you think I’m like this?!” she questioned, already without makeup and with damp hair.

“I didn’t think it was a plan for that time”returned the designer. “For what time would it be? Now everyone’s awake here at the party. It was the perfect time, the room is empty”warned the singer. “Why do you think I disappeared? Haven’t you noticed that I’m gone?”asked the participant. “For me, the plan was for later. Not that time”insisted the carioca.

The excuse, however, did not stick to Maria. “After what time? When everyone was in the room? I went to take a shower, changed my clothes, defined my hair… Slow as fuck! Missed the chance to eat me today. I went to prepare for you!”shot. “I did not understand! When that’s the case, you take me by the hand and say: ‘Come eat me, come eat me!, warned Eliezer, laughing. Without saying anything, the sister then went straight to the point: “Then take a shower now and come eat me”.

And so Eli did! Lol The boy entered the house and, while waiting for the shower water to heat up, went to check if the lights in the room were already off. “Hey, it’s lit. I think it’s better to wait for the light to go out. Or are we going to do it in the clear, f*ck it?”, He asked. The production soon got the message and made things easier for the lovebirds. “They turned off the light!”the designer announced, leaving Maria in shock. “Done?! Lie! Fuck! Go shower now!”ordered the sister.

While he was soaping himself, the actress went to get condoms from the pantry. “F*ck caught three right away!”Laís was surprised to see her sister leaving the confessional with condom packets in hand. “It became f*cking an ad this here”, joked Maria, laughing. The doctor then asked if her friend was sure what she wanted and heard an assertive response from the singer: “It is yes. It’s what I want, I called him, I’m sober. I know what I’m talking about.”

After much talk, the long-awaited moment happened. The two went to bed and started the “vuco-vuco”, without bothering with the presence of other participants in the room. In the records, it is possible to see the frantic movement under the duvet, in addition to hearing the couple’s groans and panting breaths. Jeez! Check out the videos:

At one point, the noises of the lovebirds became so loud that some participants woke up and even observed the scene. The ‘voyeurism’, as well as the constant coughing of Vyni, the soundtrack of the moment, were not enough to discourage Maria and Eli, who continued to get into trouble. Look:

All the couple’s movement, of course, was done under the duvet to avoid further exposure. At one point, however, Eli messed up and ended up showing part of his butt.

At the end of the relationship, almost in the morning, Eli and Maria kissed each other’s hands, and turned around to finally rest from all the physical effort. To pamper!