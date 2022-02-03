BC servers threaten indefinite general strike | Economy

Fernanda Capelli central bank

Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees) released a note promising “recrudescence” of mobilizations in favor of salary readjustment, thus, the civil servants say that if the government does not take a stand by the 23rd of February, they will go on strike for indefinitely starting March 9, 2022.

The union entity approved, in a virtual assembly, the strike with more than 90% support. Tomorrow (3), representatives should meet with the president of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto.

“The last conversation with the President of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, was productive and positive. Therefore, we have good expectations for this new meeting on 3/2. However, the latest statements by President Bolsonaro, Deputy Ricardo Barros and the ministers Ciro Nogueira and Paulo Guedes also suggest that the readjustment will only be given to federal police officers, excluding BC servants. Therefore, the category approved “maintaining the 9/2 stoppage”!, says the note.

The category draws attention to the obligation to readjust the salary of civil servants, especially when considering the “high rate of salary losses, which have been dragging on for more than a decade”.

This Wednesday (2) civil servants mobilized in Brasilia to demand a salary readjustment from the government, after the speeches of President Jair Bolsonaro, who favored an increase for public security professionals, but retreated, saying that “all civil servants” must be treated with care. a “very reasonable percentage” in 2023.

According to Bolsonaro, federal revenue should grow in 2022 and favor the readjustment of civil servants.

The Sinal’s note says that it is necessary to pay attention to the promise, which “even though it is fragile, it can serve as a subterfuge to assuage, at least in part, the growing dissatisfaction of careers.”

The document also recalls that 2022 is an election year and federal civil servants represent a portion of the electorate that cannot be ignored.

“Therefore, there is no alternative but the upsurge of mobilization for career restructuring, with salary readjustment. Sinal summons you, BC server, to adhere to the partial strike on February 9th.”