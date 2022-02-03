Belgians who won the right to disconnect from work

  • Jessica Parker
  • BBC News correspondent in Brussels

Delphine
Delphine is one of 65,000 civil servants who won the ‘right to disconnect’

Although she once dreamed of being a chef, Delphine ended up becoming a civil servant. But she still makes a point of taking time to cook. “It’s one of my passions.”

The 36-year-old Belgian is preparing a dinner for her friends Catherine and Roch. The dish is Hachis Parmentier, a recipe based on ground beef and mashed potatoes. While frying onions, Delphine tells me that she celebrated the fact that many public servants in Belgium were being granted the “right to disconnect.”

“Especially for young people, it’s not clear when they should or shouldn’t be available,” he said.

Delphine says she will now have more time to dedicate to her passion for cooking

“Because when you start a new job, you want to be perfect and you think, ‘If I don’t respond to that email at 10 pm, maybe my boss won’t like it.’ So now I think there’s going to be a cultural shift,” he says.

