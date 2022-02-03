Biden Announces Death of Islamic State Chief in US Operation in Syria | World

The attack left 13 dead, including 7 civilians (3 women and 4 children), according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH). It was the biggest US operation in the country since the death of then-Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019.

“Last night, under my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully conducted a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies and make the world a safer place,” Biden said in a statement released by White House.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we took from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi – the leader of ISIS [Estado Islâmico, na sigla em inglês]”, continued the American president.

File photo of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the head of the Islamic State who was killed on February 3, 2022 by US special forces in a military operation in Syria — Photo: EyePress News via AFP

Earlythe Pentagon had previously claimed that special forces “performed an overnight counter-terrorist mission in northwest Syria” and that “the mission was a success”. “There were no casualties among American forces.”

Biden also highlighted the fact that no soldiers were killed in the operation. “All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver a speech to the American people this morning. May God protect our troops.”

It was the biggest operation by US forces in Syria since October 2019, when Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the then leader of the Islamic State, was killed.

Al-Baghdadi’s death was confirmed four days later by the terrorist group, which announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as his successor.

