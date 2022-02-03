Bloodborne demake is now available for free on PC

Last year, a group of fans of the legendary Bloodborne managed to attract attention on the web by revealing an incredible “demake” version, which tried to recreate the game as if it were a title from the first PlayStation console.

And now, after almost 13 months of work, the game is ready. Even better, it was made available for free to PC players… let’s check out the information about this debut?

The demake version of Bloodborne

Supported by a launch trailer (which you can check out below), Lilith Walther, project commander, confirmed that the curious Bloodborne demake is now available for download. Here’s the video…

According to the information, players who play on PCs will be able to download the game through a special page that was created on the Itch.io platform. By the way, all the information about the game and the controls are available at the same address, that is, you will have no difficulties to start the adventure.

Anyway, for those who are still dreaming about the announcement of an official version of Bloodborne for PC, this demake version can be a way to appease the mood and guarantee some good hours of gameplay endowed with high levels of nostalgia. So I suggest you check it out. To the next…