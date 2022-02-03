Bolsonaro invites parliamentarians: ‘Let’s stay 4 days inside a train’

Bolsonaro speaks at the Chamber of Deputies (photo: TV Senate / Reproduction) During a speech at the opening of the 2022 legislative year, this Wednesday (2/1), at the National Congress, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), invited parliamentarians to participate in his trips to Brazil to launch projects carried out by the government. federal.

When committing to the expansion of the national rail network, the president mentioned the conclusion of the North-South Railroad, which will operate in Maranho, Tocantins, Gois, Minas Gerais and So Paulo.

“I invite everyone to go with me to the opening. But we’re going to spend four days on a train,” he joked.

This is not the first time Bolsonaro mentions the ceremony. In the weekly live on Thursday, last week, the president stated that he would invite the entire Minas Gerais bench to the inauguration.

During his speech, the president harshly criticized the project to regulate the media and internet, a proposal defended by former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

The president also recalled the actions of the federal government over the past year and the measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. When talking about the crisis between Powers, Bolsonaro was direct. “We have always respected the harmony and independence of the Powers,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were the presidents of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); of the Chamber of Deputies, and of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux.