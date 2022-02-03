Bolsonaro makes ‘joke’ with landslide in São Paulo: ‘It’s the transposition of Tietê’

President Jair Bolsonaro made a “joke” with the collapse on Marginal Tietê, in São Paulo (SP), next to Metro works. The accident left a crater in the road.

In contact with militants in the playpen of Palácio da Alvorada this Wednesday 2nd, the former captain compared the accident to the crossing of the São Francisco River. He also said that he had visited the city of Francisco Morato, one of the most affected by the rains in São Paulo in recent days.

In all, the state reports 27 deaths caused by the storms.

“We were yesterday in Francisco Morato, seeing the damage of the rain there and also, together with the mayors, showing what we can collaborate with them for this moment of pain in that region, where more than 20 people lost their lives”, said Bolsonaro.

Then he amended, laughing: “Next week we will complete the transposition of the São Francisco. In São Paulo, I saw the transposition of the Tietê”.

In his passage through Francisco Morato, Bolsonaro paraded in an open car, in a campaign tone. Some supporters followed the vehicle, but the president had to hear cries of support for Lula (PT), leader of polls for voting intentions for the presidency.