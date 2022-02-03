Bolsonaro predicts 11 exchanges of ministers who will contest election: ‘Pacotão’ | Rondônia

President Jair Bolsonaro, during a visit to Rondônia this Thursday (3), said he expected the exchange of 11 of the 23 ministers who should leave the government to contest the elections in October.

“We have, at the moment, 11 ministers who will run for election. Obviously we are going to have buffer ministries,” Bolsonaro said.

According to him, the musical chairs will be at the end of March. “March 31st, a great day, it’s a big deal: 11 leave, 11 enter. For my part, you will only know via the ‘Official Journal of the Union'”, he said.

Asked if he could have a name from Rondônia, he replied: “I have a deep appreciation for [senador Marcos] Rogerio. We can talk, but nothing decided yet with anyone, because, after all, to avoid jealousy”.

About the comment “We lost Peru“, which he did in June last year, when Pedro Castillo was leading the vote count in the elections, Bolsonaro said that “everything is over”.

“What happens: we want a free South America, freedom of expression, freedom of the press for everyone here. Of course, this meeting here is about that, we can only have a good relationship if democracy really prevails in your country.” . Everything overcome”, he said.

Asked about the supposed pressure from American diplomacy to give up a trip to Russia scheduled for this month, due to the increase in tensions due to Russian troops close to Ukraine, Bolsonaro replied:

“Brazil is Brazil. Russia is Russia. I make a relationship with the whole world. As if Joe Biden invites me, I will be in the United States with the greatest pleasure”, he replied.

The American pressure, reported by Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, appears to be part of a global initiative by the United States to isolate Russia amid concerns about a possible conflict in Ukraine.

Bolsonaro visited Rondônia to meet with Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who at around 11:20 a.m. arrived at the meeting place, Palácio Rio Madeira — the seat of government in Rondônia.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bolsonaro and Castilho will deal with trade and access to markets, physical integration, border cooperation, cooperation in defense and security, technical and humanitarian cooperation and combating the Covid pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro should visit Porto Velho this Thursday, February 3

Bolsonaro landed at around 10 am at the Governador Jorge Teixeira International Airport, in Porto Velho, and about 40 minutes later he met with supporters who were outside the airport.

Next, Bolsonaro climbed into the back of a pickup truck and headed to the office at Palácio Rio Madeira, where he will later meet with the president of Peru.

Several previously registered motorcyclists made a ‘motorcycle’ to accompany the president through the main avenues of Porto Velho.

This is the first time that the government palace of Rondônia will be used for a meeting of the presidency of the Republic. Governor Marcos Rocha (PSL) should also accompany the presidential meeting.

