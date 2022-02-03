Bolsonaro’s choice for leadership in the Senate creates unease in the PSD; understand

President chose senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) for the post that was occupied by Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE)

Marcos Correa/PR Alexandre Silveira is an ally of Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, PSD pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic



when choosing Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) to succeed the senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) in the position of government leader in the Senate, the president Jair Bolsonaro created a unease within the PSD. The second largest bench in the House will meet on Tuesday, the 8th, to hear Silveira’s position. The meeting was arranged by Senator Nelsinho Translate (PSD-MT), leader of the legend, and should count on the presence of the national president of the legend, Gilberto Kassab. The congressman from Minas Gerais assumes the chair that was occupied by Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), the new minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

Members of the PSD bench heard by the Young pan they said that the eventual acceptance of Alexandre Silveira will cause a tight fit for the party. Party chiefs say it is “inconceivable” that the acronym, which claims to be independent from the Planalto Palace, occupies the leadership of the Bolsonaro government in the Senate. In addition, parliamentarians against the idea defend that the invitation be rejected out of respect for the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), still placed as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. With 1% of voting intentions, the Minas Gerais citizen has not yet taken off in the voting intention polls, but the postulation is defended by Kassab, who rules out supporting former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with whom he has a good relationship, in the first round of the presidential election.

“We have a bench meeting on February 8, when Silveira will talk about his feelings. There is a current within the party that is against the PSD putting its DNA into the government, but part of the bench sees it with sympathy. I defend the party’s independence. With Pacheco’s candidacy still in place, in my opinion, it would not be good for Silveira to accept, because he was Pacheco’s right-hand man within the Senate. And more: we would have the secretary general of the PSD taking the lead [do governo Bolsonaro]”, I told Young pan Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA).

Despite the unease, PSD senators agree that Bolsonaro’s choice was smart from a political point of view. If Alexandre Silveira accepts the invitation, the President of the Republic will have, in the leadership of his government, a parliamentarian from the second largest bench in a House in which the Planalto Palace seeks to oil the relationship – in the last year, in particular, the head of the Federal Executive suffered some defeats in the Senate. In addition, government leaders are betting on Silveira’s dialogue with Pacheco to unlock important agendas for management in Parliament.