Boninho makes fun of Ludmilla and Brunna Gonalves on social media

Boninho and Ludmilla (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

THE Big Brother Brazil 22 decided to make fun of the performance of Brunna Gonalves, Ludmilla’s wife, so far. The dancer is a classic plant and doesn’t get too involved in the events of the house. With that in mind, the edition created the ‘Best Moments of Brunna’, which basically shows… Nothing.

The joke amused netizens, including Boninho, and upset Ludmilla, who was directed by ‘Big Boss’ in The Voice+, program of which she is a judge.

“The BBB house has a synthetic lawn, but we water the plants every other day”, joked Boninho. “That, Big Boss, keep watering because a watered plant blooms. And jj she comes to!”, countered the singer.

That big boss, keep watering because the watered plant blooms. And jj she comes there %u2014 LUDMILLA %uD83E%uDD19%uD83C%uDFFE (@Ludmilla) February 2, 2022

Ludmilla also commented, in a joking tone, and ‘crossed out’ JB’s name from the guest list of Numanice live. The singer has been defending it tooth and nail, which is normal, since the dancer is her spouse.

“The green girl talking about the game, she just doesn’t make it through the edition”, complained Lud. In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, she defined her wife as “too shrewd”. The public still expects a lot from Brunna.