Brazil has a new record in the average of known cases

Brazil recorded more than 900 deaths from covid-19 this Wednesday (2) for the first time since August 25. In the last 24 hours, 946 deaths from the disease were recorded in the country. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

Last week’s moving average of deaths stands at 653, the highest since Aug. The data calculates the daily average of deaths from the numbers of the last seven days.

Throughout the pandemic, 629,078 people have already lost their lives as a result of covid-19 in the country.

The moving average of known cases of covid-19 today stood at 179,962. Since 8 pm yesterday, 188,552 positive tests for the disease have been known in Brazil. In total, 25,813,685 positive diagnoses of the disease have already been made.

Several states had problems reporting data today and attribute it to system instabilities. Ceará did not report the number of cases and deaths. In the case of Paraná, the numbers jumped because they were dammed up.

The São Paulo Health Department says that the data are incomplete due to the same problem. Pernambuco states that there was a delay in the disclosure and that some data also increased due to a damming that happened in the previous days.

For the 20th day in a row, Brazil shows a rise (178%) in relation to the moving average of deaths. All regions of Brazil are also accelerating: Midwest (196%), Northeast (139%), North (194%), Southeast (201%) and South (168%).

This variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability.

Twenty-two states plus the DF are on the rise and three states are stable.

The moving average of known cases has been up (63%) for over a month.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (227%)

Minas Gerais: high (217%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (239%)

North region

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Ceará: did not update data

Rio Grande do Norte: high (186%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (309%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (322%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (286%)

Santa Catarina: high (210%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that there were 172,903 positive diagnoses of covid-19 in Brazil in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has reached 25,793,112.

According to the figures reported by the ministry, 893 new deaths caused by the disease were computed between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of deaths across the country to 628,960.

According to the federal government, there have been 22,464,029 recovered cases of covid-19 so far in Brazil, with another 2,700,123 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.